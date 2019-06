Two window washers have become stuck more than 40 stories in the air in the East Village Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 9:45 a.m., police and fire crews responded to a skyrise building on Island Avenue where the two workers reportedly became trapped.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews could be seen rappelling down from the roof to where the washers were stuck.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.