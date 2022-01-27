Window Washer Killed in West Village Was Months Away From Welcoming Baby

Edi Cañedo's family says he was full of life and in love, and looking forward to marrying the woman of his dreams and welcoming their first child when the unthinkable happened.

He was cleaning the windows of a multi-story building in San Diego’s East Village when, according to police, the suspended scaffolding he was standing on failed, dropping Cañedo eight stories to his death.



Marlene Ramirez, his sister-in-law, said Cañendo loved his job. She says they never thought it would take him away from them.

Cañedo was three days away from his birthday, one month away from marrying his fiance Alejandra and just three months away from meeting their baby girl.

Ramirez said Cañedo’s fiance is devastated, and there are moments when she loses her sanity.

The couple had been together for eight years. Cañedo also leaves behind two other children from a previous marriage.

Since Cañedo's passing, Ramirez said the calls from friends and loved ones have poured in. She attributes that to Cañedo's fun, loving and outgoing personality.

She also recalls his last words to his fiance: he told her he loved her, that he was anxiously awaiting the arrival of their baby girl.

CAL/OSHA investigators are trying to determine if the accident was the result of mechanical or human error.