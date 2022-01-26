east village

Window Washer Killed in 8-Story Fall While Working on East Village Apartment Building

Police say the worker's suspended scaffolding failed and the worker fell eight stories to their death

By Rafael Avitabile

A window washer fell to their death while working on a multi-story apartment complex in the East Village on Jan. 26.
SkyRanger 7

The suspended scaffolding the worker was standing on failed, according to SDPD Watch Commander Sarah Foster.

The suspended scaffolding the worker was standing on failed, according to SDPD Watch Commander Sarah Foster. The scaffolding and the worker fell onto the sidewalk of 14th Street north of Commercial Street.


Cal/OSHA confirmed the victim worked with Sky High Window Cleaning. The fall was reported to Cal/OSHA at 11:45 a.m.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The area where the worker appeared to land was blocked off by a barrier.

"I was just coming back from my lunch hour and I heard a lard "bang" sound. Actually, screaming and then a loud "bang" sound. A coworker and I turned around and saw the basket (scaffolding) on the floor, and a lot of people rushed up to see what was going on. Some tried to help the man that fell," Diana Allen, an employee at the apartment complex, told NBC 7.

The victim has not been identified.

This article tagged under:

east village
