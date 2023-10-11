Wind advisory issued; cooler weather expected for Inland San Diego County

It was expected to be much cooler in inland San Diego County Wednesday with strong and gusty southwest to west winds in the mountains and deserts gradually diminishing during the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

The marine layer deepened onto the coastal mountain slopes with areas of drizzle for portions of the coast and valleys Wednesday morning, the NWS said.

It will be warmer for the valleys on Thursday with gusty northeast winds. Onshore flow and a deeper marine layer was predicted to return for Friday and Saturday with inland warming for Saturday through Monday.

Wednesday along the coast was predicted to be mostly sunny with high temperatures from 72 to 75 degrees. The western valleys were expected to be mostly sunny with highs of 73 to 76. The mountains should be mostly sunny with highs from 65 to 75. The deserts were predicted to be mostly sunny with highs from 88 to 92.

A coastal eddy was expected to redevelop with coastal low clouds returning to portions of the inland valleys by Friday morning. There could also be some patchy drizzle for coastal areas late Thursday night into Friday morning. With the return of onshore flow and deepening of the marine layer, that may be spreading cooling back into the valleys on Friday.

The deeper marine layer should continue into Saturday morning with night and morning coastal low clouds extending inland across much of the valleys for Friday night into Saturday morning, forecasters said.

High pressure to the south should bring inland warming for Saturday through Monday with the marine layer becoming shallower for Sunday and Monday.

A wind advisory was issued Wednesday until 5 p.m. for San Diego County deserts and mountains.