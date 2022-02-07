Wind Advisory for San Diego County's Inland Communities, Followed by Warm-Up Later This Week

San Diegans who enjoyed the sunny weekend can rejoice in knowing unseasonably warm temperatures are in store for the week, but not before a wind advisory brings potentially dangerous isolated gusts.

A wind advisory will be in effect for inland communities through 2 p.m. Monday while offshore winds of about 20 to 30 mph are anticipated. NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said these Santa Ana gusts have the potential to reach up to 55 mph in some areas.

“Our Santa Ana high is just going to get stronger as we head through the next several days, so we’re going to have these offshore Santa Ana conditions,” Parveen said in her forecast.

She added that drivers in impacted parts of the county should take extra caution on the road on Monday.

“If you are driving in any of those areas today, mostly I’m talking about foothills, mountains and heading into the deserts, be very careful,” Parveen warned. “High-profile vehicles are going to have some trouble, especially if those high-profile vehicles are empty.”

As we head into the week, unseasonably warm temperatures are expected.

“We have a bigger warm-up that will be starting Wednesday that will last through the end of the week,” Parveen said.