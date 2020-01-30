Wind Advisory Extends Bringing Santa Ana Winds

A wind advisory has been extended until Friday for the inland valleys, foothills, and mountains, the National Weather Service said.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for San Diego County, in effect until 4 p.m. Friday. A high wind warning remains in effect for 12 p.m. Friday.

The wind could gust near 40mph for the valleys, near 45mph for the foothills, and near 55mph in the mountains. Winds will begin to subside Friday afternoon, NBC 7’s Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

Cal Fire told NBC 7 that the fire danger is relatively low this time of year because brush around the county is fairly wet from recent storms.

“The fuels aren’t as dry; the conditions aren’t going to carry as much. Now, we are still staffed and ready if something were to happen,” Thomas Shoot, Cal Fire PIO said.

San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) did not cut any power to homes because of the weather in the region.

Expect dangerous travel for high profile vehicles on Interstate 8. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, NWS said.