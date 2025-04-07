Tour an eerie landmark by flashlight in honor of ‘Halfway to Halloween'

What to Know "Halfway to Halloween Flashlight Tours"

Winchester Mystery House

San Jose

April 19, April 26, May 3, and May 10

$53.56 adult; $32.13 child

A PARASOL, A BROOCH, A LACE COLLAR: There are many articles of clothing or items that a person might be wearing or holding when they visit the Winchester Mystery House, a San Jose attraction that has long been called one of the Golden State's more ghostly landmarks. If you're rocking a contemporary look while visiting, you might have a fanny pack or purse on you; if you're costumed in Victorian wear, as a tribute to the massive mansion's first chatelaine, Sarah Winchester, you could be wearing a brooch or lace.

SOMETHING YOU DON'T HAVE... while taking most tours of the colossal house? You're not holding a flashlight... usually. Sometimes, though, on a rare and much-anticipated night tour, flashlights are distributed to guests, all to give people the chance to explore the unusual abode in a low-lit environment. The destination's popular "Flashlight Tours" do flicker at various points of the calendar — you're apt to find them adding glow to any Friday the 13th — so keeping an eye out for these popular events is recommended, if they're on your must-do list. And coming up in late April and early May, four nights of flashlight-centered exploration will glow as the Winchester Mystery House celebrates "Halfway to Halloween."

APRIL 19... is the first of the four 2025 "Halfway to Halloween" flashlight nights — April 26, May 3, and May 10 will follow — and tickets are available now. The after-hours events head "... into areas that are off-limits on the Mansion Tour, offering access to more spaces where guests and mediums have reported paranormal activity." And there are a lot of spaces inside the structure, along with doors that open onto walls, stairways that lead to nowhere, and odes to the number 13, a favorite of Sarah Winchester. For details on the tours, which mark the point in the year when Oct. 31 is six months out, point your flashlight in this direction.