Haunt the Winchester Mystery House on the final Friday the 13th of 2024

What to Know Friday the 13th Flashlight Tour

Winchester Mystery House

San Jose

$49.99 (plus fee) adult; $29.99 child (ages 5 to 12)

The attraction also has holiday events ahead, including Holiday Mansion Tours and the Menagerie Yuletide Oddities Market

DOUBLE THE FRIDAY THE 13THS? In a single year? That's fairly common, all told, though superstitious types might believe the ensorcelled occasions solely show up in the vicinity of Halloween. The first Friday the 13th of 2024 did, in fact, materialize just as we began unpacking our ghouliest decorations: yep, it happened in September. Now the second (and, quite obviously, final) Friday the 13th of 2024 is gracing the middle of December, right around the time we're dreaming dreams of sticky sweets, not spooky superstitions.

BUT THERE ARE SOME UNUSUAL PLACES... that will engage in both Friday the 13th festivities and Christmas fun, almost simultaneously: Seasonal splendor takes a major role at the Winchester Mystery House each year, but the spirited San Jose attraction is welcoming ghost-minded guests on Friday, Dec. 13 for a special Flashlight Tour. The after-dark adventure invites visitors to tiptoe down haunting hallways aided by a small, illuminated beam.

A SPIRITED SEASON: The potentially eerie experience is only happening Dec. 13, keep in mind, so you'll want to summon a ticket as soon as possible. But wait: There are non-ghosty goings-on at the Victorian manor, including the Holiday Mansion Tour, a yuletide-themed exploration that will run just over an hour. Nice: The tour will take place throughout the season, beginning Nov. 23. And if you're seeking a merry-yet-macabre meet-up that boasts both Halloween-ish and holiday-esque vibes, wave your wand, or perhaps your peppermint stick, and alight at the Menagerie Yuletide Oddities Market. More grins than grim, the marketplace has all sorts of creative and clever gifts that possess paranormal and/or playful panache. For all things Winchester Mystery House, alight at this site now.