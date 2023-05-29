NBC 7's team of Meteorologists bring you San Diego's most accurate 10-day forecast. Watch today's weather forecast above

Out-of-towners and locals alike have the same question on their minds this holiday: Will the sun come out this Memorial Day?

NBC 7 Meteorologist Francella Perez said most San Diegans, especially those heading to the beach, shouldn't get their hopes up too high.

"Our marine layer, that's our natural air conditioner, and certainly we are seeing cloudy skies with some patchy drizzle along the coastal area and the valleys. That's what's keeping the temperatures below average."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Despite the strong "May Gray" this year, locals are still having fun this Memorial Day weekend, NBC 7's Joe Little reports.

"For the coastal areas, we'll continue to see that drizzle until noontime, maybe a few glimpses of sunshine in the afternoon along the coast," Perez said. "But much better clearing for the inland locations."

Beachgoers won't let that stop them, though. San Diego Fire-Rescue Lifeguards are expecting hundreds of thousands of people at San Diego beaches for the Memorial Day holiday and San Diego police will be out in force to keep everyone safe and for anyone breaking the rules.

Temperatures are expected to average 65 degrees for the coastal areas, 69 degrees inland, 62 degrees with some gusty winds in the mountains; and if you really want some sun, head to the deserts where temperatures are expected in the mid-90s.

NBC 7's Sheena Parveen explains the marine layer and how it contributes to gloomy conditions in the spring and early summer.

A similar "May Gray" weather pattern will last through the work week. That weather pattern starts with a thick marine layer in the morning stretching inland to our mountains. By the afternoon, the marine layer tries to thin out and some sunshine pokes through. But by the evening, it's back in full force and the cycle repeats.

“May and June, these are the months in San Diego County where we typically see the most marine layer and the least amount of sun, so that’s what you’re looking here, percent of sunshine is going to be the lowest on average for the months of May and June," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen explained.

By mid-week, San Diego may even see some chances for rain. Perez said a trough of low pressure "will continue to just pump in the clouds." Temperatures will drop further, drizzle is expected and it's possible there will be some measurable precipitation could hit by mid-week.

"However, by Friday and Saturday this coming weekend, we're going to have more sunshine."

Despite the seemingly never-ending May Gray, large crowds are still anticipated at San Diego beaches. NBC 7’s Audra Stafford reports from Mission Beach.