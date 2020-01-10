Wildlife Worker ID’d in Deadly Fall in San Pasqual Valley

The climber who fell 50 feet and died in the San Pasqual Valley area has been identified as a 75-year-old wildlife worker.

John David Bittner was changing batteries on wildlife cameras when he fell near, according to the San Diego County Medical County Examiner's Office.

#BandyIC [final] Copter 11 was able to successfully rescue patient, who was then brought to our ground ambulance. Sadly, the patient succumbed to his injuries and is confirmed deceased. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 10, 2020

Bittner called for help and a "friend" called 911, an Diego County Medical County Examiner's Office said. At one point, he was reported to be hanging upside down, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire responded to the medical rescue off Highland Valley Road near Starvation Mountain Road at around 4 p.m. Thursday.

#BandyIC near Ramona [update] Copter 11 at scene with ground crews; initiating hoist rescue. pic.twitter.com/xotJvemfoG — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 10, 2020

A helicopter crew was able to get the climber to the ground for medical treatment but pronounced him dead shortly after.

During the fall, Cal Fire said Bittner may have struck his head in the fall. The San Diego County Medical County Examiner's Office has not yet announced his cause of death.

Bittner founded the Wildlife Research Institute in Ramona, according to the group's website. He is known for his work studying the Golden Eagle population in San Diego County.

In the past, he had worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Cleveland Museum of Natural History, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, according to the institute. He has also taught at three different universities.

Bittner was featured on NBC 7's Your Corner in 2017, where he discussed mountain lions in Southern California.

He leaves behind his wife, Leigh Bittner.

Note: Cal Fire originally said the person was installing owl boxes.