Down to Earth With Dagmar

Stories to inform, awaken and inspire San Diego
San Diego Humane Society

Wildlife Baby Shower!

Project Wildlife is having a baby shower to prepare for the incoming surge of young wild animals that will need care in the coming weeks and months.

It's baby season for wild animals.

In the coming weeks and months, thousands of young wild animals will rely on the San Diego Humane Society's Project Wildlife for lifesaving care.

Every spring, the Project Wildlife program is flooded with injured and orphaned baby wildlife -- including raccoons, rabbits, hummingbirds, ducklings and even baby bobcats -- and needs the community's help to give them a second chance.

Donations will help prepare the facility meet the many needs of the animals. The public's generosity will help give these babies the care they need to grow healthy and strong before they're released back into the wild. Every bottle, bag of birdseed and can of baby food donated can potentially save a life.

Project Wildlife is hosting a virtual baby shower if you're interested in donating.

https://www.sdhumane.org/programs/project-wildlife/baby-shower.html

This is the facilities 12th wildlife baby shower.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Humane SocietyDagmar Midcapwild animalsproject wildlife
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us