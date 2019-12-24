Wide Appeal Expected From Renovated Mission Bay Resort

A year after Pebblebrook Hotel Trust became its owner and after completing a $21 million renovation, San Diego Mission Bay Resort will open January 2020.

Formerly known as the Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa, the newly renamed resort boasts 357 rooms and a picturesque waterfront location of Mission Bay Park, the largest aquatic preserve in the United States, according to the company.

“The newly unveiled San Diego Mission Bay Resort will appeal to couples, families, leisure and business travelers alike by offering effortless elegance with activities and comforts of the barefoot chic, vibrant San Diego lifestyle,” said Scott Colee, chief marketing officer of Noble House Hotels & Resorts, the hotel’s ownership and management group. “We are especially excited to announce the launch of new curated programming that will engage every guest and visitor and capture the true essence of everything this luxury coastal playground has to offer.”

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

As part of the renovation, San Diego Mission Bay Resort underwent a transformation of its guestrooms, conference center and executive board rooms. This includes enhanced technology throughout, all-new casual elegant custom furnishings and new guest bathrooms with tubs and custom tiled showers.

George Allen, Noble House area director of sales and marketing, said the waterfront destination is ideal for both family vacationers and corporate guests. Directly on the water, the resort is centrally located and only 10 minutes from the airport, Gaslamp, Balboa Park and La Jolla, among other locations, he said.

“San Diego has long been one of the top resort markets in the United States, including North America,” he said. “This locale right on Mission Bay is a special spot. It is really well protected, and a beautiful location with beautiful views. It’s so close to downtown and just ten minutes from San Diego International Airport — all the best features of San Diego into one spot.”

Allen said, as part of the decision to make the resort independent, the vision of Pebblebrook President Jon Bortz is to take the property from a three-diamond property to a four-diamond guest experience. Currently, the team is creating a four-diamond program, he said, that will provide guests with a higher level of service in the very near future.

To help bring the vision to life, Pebblebrook tapped Dallas-based design group Waldrop + Nichols Studio, which the company has worked with in the past.

“They have worked with Pebblebrook on several other properties and have done an amazing job at pulling the California feel into what will really be an indoor/outdoor style resort as we move forward,” said Allen.

So far, San Diego Mission Bay Resort offers a 4,000 square foot outdoor pool area, five tennis courts, spa and fitness center, gift shop, restaurant and poolside grill. “Additionally, the Mediterranean-style hotel provides over 16,000 square feet of interior meeting and function space and 9,600 square-feet of outdoor meeting space.” This includes the grand ballroom at 10,000 square-feet with 18-foot ceilings, per the company.

In the near future, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is hoping to receive approval from the City of San Diego to invest an additional $10.5 million into the San Diego Mission Bay Resort’s lobby, restaurant and public spaces.