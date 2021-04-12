The following content is created in consultation with Cynch. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC San Diego editorial staff. To learn more about Cynch, click here.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

When thinking about which energy source is the right one for your backyard and grilling needs, you should consider using propane. Propane—a liquefied petroleum gas and byproduct of natural gas processing and petroleum refining—is reliable, safe, economically efficient, and convenient.

The benefits propane brings on a personal and environmental level are many. Thanks to its versatility, convenience and safety, more than 60 million households are now using propane gas. Here, some of the benefits making the switch can bring you—both on a personal and environmental level.

It’s safe and friendly with the environment

Propane, a clean-burning fuel named in the 1990 Clean Air Act Amendments, is one of the cleanest energy sources. Switching to propane means minimizing the levels of harmful emissions such as carbon monoxide and hydrocarbon, and greenhouse gas emissions.

The safety of propane can be seen around your home, too. Propane tanks themselves are environmentally friendly and 20 times more puncture resistant than tanks filled with ethanol, methanol, or gasoline. If a leak does happen, remember that propane is nontoxic—you won’t have to worry about contaminating the soil or water, or any other environmental hazard.

Cost-efficient

If reducing your carbon footprint isn’t enough of an incentive, perhaps consider its money-saving properties. Propane contains twice the amount of energy as natural gas, allowing it to heat up faster and burn hotter than appliances fueled by natural gas. And thanks to propane's efficiency, you will use less energy and therefore lower your costs.

For your grilling needs

With summer upon us, you may be debating between using a charcoal grill, electric grill, or a propane-powered grill. Well, the discussion is over. Propane-powered grills are energy-efficient, user-friendly, and designed to stay at a high temperature for long periods of time, unlike electric grills. They’re also easy to turn on—gone are the days of struggling to light a charcoal grill. By simply turning a dial, you’ll easily start up the grill and reach your desired barbecue temperature in less than 15 minutes.

The convenience of propane grills doesn’t just stop at its customization and flexibility. Services like Cynch (sponsor of this article) deliver the tanks straight to your door whenever you may need them. Also, thanks to propane’s clean-burning characteristic, cleaning your grill is super easy. You won’t have to worry about any soot—just wipe down your grill and you’re good to go.

Ready to enjoy warmer weather and good times by the grill? Click here for more information about how Cynch can safely deliver a propane tank to your door and get your first tank exchange for only $10 using promo code SD10.