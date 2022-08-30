weather

Why is the Weather so Hot in San Diego?! NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen Explains

Why is it so hot in San Diego this week? When will it end? 

By Dana Williams

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We’re in for a hot week, and hotter weekend, throughout San Diego County as we head into Labor Day. NBC 7’s Dana Williams spoke with NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen to understand what is causing the high temperatures, how long to expect the heat to last and ways to stay cool.

There is an excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service in place from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Monday. Temperatures are expected to soar past 100 degrees inland and in the deserts.

Surprisingly, as of now, the temperatures we’re going to hit over the weekend are not expected to set new record-highs. However, some areas throughout San Diego County might come close, especially on the coast.

So, what if you don’t have air conditioning at home?

Sheena recommends closing all of the shades and windows during the day, then opening windows at night when it cools down, to avoid letting heat in. If you do have air-conditioning, you might not want to go full-freezer. Bills can add up during hot weather, and fast.

Watch the video above for the full conversation between Dana and Sheena about this week’s weather impacting San Diegans.

Cool Off From Extreme Heat: San Diego County Opens Cool Zones

