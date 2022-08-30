Why is the Weather so Hot in San Diego?! NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen Explains

We’re in for a hot week, and hotter weekend, throughout San Diego County as we head into Labor Day. NBC 7’s Dana Williams spoke with NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen to understand what is causing the high temperatures, how long to expect the heat to last and ways to stay cool.

There is an excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service in place from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Monday. Temperatures are expected to soar past 100 degrees inland and in the deserts.

Surprisingly, as of now, the temperatures we’re going to hit over the weekend are not expected to set new record-highs. However, some areas throughout San Diego County might come close, especially on the coast.

☀️🔥 Today kicks off a long-duration heat wave for SoCal. 🥵 Here are today's highs, as well as a comparison of today's highs vs what is typical for today. Stay inside as much as possible and drink plenty of water!



TL;DR: Folks, it is hot, and will continue to be hot.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/ZBMrPnJrlW — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 30, 2022

So, what if you don’t have air conditioning at home?

Sheena recommends closing all of the shades and windows during the day, then opening windows at night when it cools down, to avoid letting heat in. If you do have air-conditioning, you might not want to go full-freezer. Bills can add up during hot weather, and fast.

Watch the video above for the full conversation between Dana and Sheena about this week’s weather impacting San Diegans.