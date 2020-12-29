Who's Next? California's Vaccination Strategy Looks Something Like This

As California works through vaccinating its top priority group against Sars-COV-2, the disease that causes COVID-19, the question on many people's minds is: Who comes next and when will it be my turn?

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, Dec. 28, provided some clarity on the next phases of the vaccine process when he revealed the recommendations made by the California's Community Vaccine Advisory Committee.

The committee is following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines but expands upon them to ensure the vaccine is allocated equitably across the state, according to the California Department of Public Health.

When Could I Get the Vaccine?

Answer the questions to calculate your risk profile and see where you fall in your county's and state's vaccine lineup. This estimate is based on a combination of vaccine rollout recommendations from the CDC and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

The Department of Defense is distributing their own doses to military personnel in San Diego, following the same CDC guidelines the state is using.

Here's who is next, as of California's latest recommendations on Dec. 28, 2020 (This story will be updated as the state finalizes its vaccine priority list):

California's Vaccine Allocation: Phase 1A

On Dec. 14, 2020, California hospitals began vaccinating people in priority group 1A, which includes critical care health care workers, long-term care faculty, and long-term care residents.

Phase 1A is broken down into three tiers, which will be distributed in this order if supply is low:

Phase 1A, Tier 1

Acute care, psychiatric and correctional facility hospitals

Skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and similar settings for older or medically vulnerable individuals

Also, in concordance with ACIP, residents in these settings

Paramedics, EMTs and others providing emergency medical services

Dialysis centers

Phase 1A, Tier 2

Intermediate care facilities for persons who need non-continuous nursing supervision and supportive care

Home health care and in-home supportive services

Community health workers, including promotoras

Public health field staff

Primary Care clinics, including Federally Qualified Health Centers, Rural Health Centers, correctional facility clinics, and urgent care clinics

Phase 1A, Tier 3

Specialty clinics

Laboratory workers

Dental and other oral health clinics

Pharmacy staff not working in settings at higher tiers

San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said there are 82,623 individuals in just the first bullet point of Phase 1A, Tier 1 and that the first round of COVID-19 doses -- from both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna -- would only cover about 72% of those individuals. So, there is a long way to go before the state reaches Phase 1B and Phase 1C.

Photos: Coronavirus Vaccine in San Diego

California's Vaccination Allocation: Phase 1B

But California health officials are already discussing their allocation strategy for when the time comes to vaccinate more people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends essential workers be vaccinated next. For California, the advisory committee suggests that group include high-risk individuals who are unable to work from home or those who work in high-impact geographic areas. This includes those who are most likely to spread the virus to co-workers or the public.

According to Newsom, the advisory committee recommended Phase 1B to be broken up into two tiers:

Phase 1B, Tier 1

Those 75 years and older

workers in education, childcare, emergency services, food and agriculture

Phase 1B, Tier 2

Those 65 years or older with underlying medical conditions or disabilities

Workers in transportation and logistics; industrial, residential and commercial sectors; critical manufacturing

incarcerated individuals and the homeless/unhoused

Phase 1B is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

NBC 7's Bridget Naso has more on how the first COVID-19 vaccines were used in San Diego.

California's Vaccination Allocation: Phase 1C

Who will get the vaccine in Phase 1C is still under consideration by California's advisory committee and is further away from being finalized.

The CDC recommends this phase to include adults with high-risk medical conditions and adults over 65, but California is considering many of these individuals in Phase 1B.

Instead, California's Phase 1C would continue the process of vaccinating people unable to work from home or those who work in high-impact geographic areas who are most likely to spread the virus to co-workers or the public.

Phase 1C

Those ages 16 to 64 with underlying medical conditions and disabilities

Workers in water and waste management; defense; energy; chemical and hazardous; communications and IT; financial services and government ops/community service

CDC's Vaccine Allocation: Phase 2 and 3

The state has not yet provided details on the rollout of the vaccine to the general public. The CDC recommends Phase 2 to include children and young adults 30 and younger and any remaining essential workers who were not vaccinated in earlier phases. Phase 3 would include everyone else.

The County said that the CDC estimates by June 2021, everyone who would like to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus will be able to do so.

The Pfizer-BioNTech and the Moderna vaccine, which both have about a 95% effective rate, will be administered with two shots in the arm and may trigger side effects like fatigue, swelling, some pain, irritation or headache. Some patients who have taken the vaccine reported chills and low-grade fever, according to former FDA chief Dr. Margaret Hamburg.

Vaccine doses bought with U.S. taxpayer dollars will be free to Americans, according to the CDC. However, vaccination providers could charge an administration fee if they chose to.

As members of Congress like Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have documented themselves getting the COVID-19 vaccine, many people are wondering why politicians get to cut the line ahead of health care professionals and other frontline workers. NBCLX's Noah Pransky discusses both sides of the debate.