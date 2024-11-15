Whooping cases on the rise, San Diego County officials encourage vaccinations

Public health officials Thursday reported a marked increase in the number of pertussis -- or whooping cough -- cases this year over recent years.

Since the beginning of 2024, there have been 547 cases reported, compared to 332 in 2023. The ages of those with the illness range from infants to 85 years old, while the majority have occurred in teenagers.

"Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, pertussis activity continues to increase, and we are seeing an upswing in cases that on track to returning to pre-pandemic numbers," said Dr. Ankita Kadakia, interim county public health officer. "We are working with local health care professionals and educators to stress the need for everyone to be up to date with their vaccinations."

While vaccinations are recommended at any age, Kadakia said they were especially important for pregnant women and people who come into close contact with infants and young children to get vaccinated. Newborns are highly susceptible to the disease.

Symptoms of the disease are marked by the infamous coughing fits which often end with a "whooping" sound as the body fights to get air into the lungs. Cases typically start with a milder cough and runny nose for a few weeks, followed by weeks or months of the more violent coughs.

Babies younger than 1 year old are at greatest risk for getting whooping cough and having severe complications from it including periods of not breathing, called apnea, a statement from the county read.

The last death in San Diego County due to pertussis was in a 5-week- old infant in 2016.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following vaccination schedule:

Young children need five doses of a whooping cough vaccination known as DTaP by kindergarten: at 2 months, 4 months, 6 months, 15 to 18 months, and 4 to 6 years;

All students entering seventh grade need proof of a whooping cough booster. A Tdap booster is recommended for pregnant women during the 27th through 36th week of each pregnancy, preferable during the earlier part of this time period; and