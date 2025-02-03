Coronado

Who steals a car on an island? Coronado carjacking suspect in custody

By Eric S. Page

A carjacking suspect was taken into custody by Coronado Police on Sunday morning.
An Amazon delivery driver is recovering Monday after a man in a camo jacket and ball cap tried to carjack her vehicle in Coronado, according to police.

The woman was in the process of making a delivery in the 300 block of E Avenue at about 7 a.m. when the suspect, a 26-year-old man, jumped into the passenger seat of her vehicle.

The man demanded to be driven to Chula Vista, and when the victim refused, he allegedly began slamming the dashboard and a computer screen, according to Coronado police, who said he also punched the woman and tried to push her out of her vehicle.

Remarkably, the victim was able to call 911 while this was occurring, and when her attacker realized she had, he fled on foot.

A search from police, who arrived soon after, quickly bore fruit, with the carjacking suspect located in the 300 block of the D-E alley.

