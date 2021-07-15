American Kennel Club

Who Let the Dogs Out: American Kennel Club Comes to San Diego

The American Kennel Club is taking their "Meet the Breeds" program to San Diego for the first time ever

By Katie Lane

Dog Show
Dogs will be taking over the San Diego Convention Center this summer in the city's biggest pet event of the season.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) and GF Sports & Entertainment are hosting "Meet the Breeds," a two-day animal education event, on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15.

Meet the Breeds will be the first public-facing event held at the convention center since before the pandemic. The convention center acted as a migrant shelter for children and teenagers throughout the past few months.

Meet the Breeds attendees will have the opportunity to meet and play with hundreds of dogs all while learning about responsible pet ownership and which breed(s) is best for their lifestyle... straight from the experts!

Meet the Breeds welcomes people of all ages to meet, pet, and learn about over 100 different dog breeds.

Guests can participate in various activities and dog demonstrations. There will be games and photo opportunities for the whole family throughout the event.

Tickets for the program are on sale starting at $27 each for general admission. Children's ticket prices will fall under $20.

For more information and to buy tickets, you can visit the AKC event page.

