White Shark Spotted Offshore in Coronado Beach: Coronado PD

Yellow advisory signs are posted in Coronado beach after a white shark was spotted offshore Sunday morning, the City of Coronado Police Department said.
Lifeguards reported a long-distance swimmer was circled by a 8-to-10-foot white shark 250 yards offshore of the 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard around 8:30 a.m.
Yellow advisory signs are posted a half-mile north and half-mile south of where the shark was spotted.
No other information was available.
