White Shark Spotted Offshore in Coronado Beach: Coronado PD

Yellow advisory signs are posted a half-mile north and half-mile south of where the shark was spotted

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Shark Sign in Coronado Beach
Coronado Beach PD Facebook

Yellow advisory signs are posted in Coronado beach after a white shark was spotted offshore Sunday morning, the City of Coronado Police Department said.

Lifeguards reported a long-distance swimmer was circled by a 8-to-10-foot white shark 250 yards offshore of the 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard around 8:30 a.m.

Yellow advisory signs are posted a half-mile north and half-mile south of where the shark was spotted.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

