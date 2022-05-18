Bike to Work

Where to Get Freebies on SANDAG's Annual ‘Bike to Work' Day

Registered bicyclists can expect to find a total of 100 'Bike to Work' Day pit stops across San Diego County, which will be open from 6 to 9 a.m.

By Aleah Jarin

May is National Bike Month, which touts the benefits of bicycling, but there is one special day where thousands of San Diegans gear up and take to the streets on two wheels together.

SANDAG's annual "Bike to Work" Day is Thursday when commuters are encouraged to ditch their cars and go by bike to work.

Anyone can participate but registered bicyclists can partake in fun activities and giveaways at 100 'Bike to Work' Day pit stops across San Diego County, which will be open from 6 to 9 a.m.

Throughout the morning, bicyclists can stop by any volunteer-led pit stop for some rest, a free t-shirt, snacks, and encouragement. Register to participate here.

See the map below from SANDAG to find pit stops along your route.

Working from home? Not to worry. You can still partake in the fun and bike to one of the many pit stops to claim your free t-shirt.

Bike to Work Day is organized by the San Diego Association of Goverments’ (SANDAG) iCommute program.

For even more events happening in May for Bike Month, click here.

