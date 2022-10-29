Where to Find a Ballot Drop Box Near You in San Diego County for the 2022 General Election

Every San Diego County registered voter -- all 1.9 million of them -- was sent a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 8 Statewide General Election and may be wondering what to do with it now.

Here's what the Registrar's Office wants you to know about voting with your mail-in ballot:

The simple answer is: Fill it out, sign it, seal it and send it off through the United States Postal Service or drop it in any blue box. You must ensure your ballot is postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022, to be counted.

How to vote by mail:



🖊️Completely fill in the oval next to your choices with black or blue ink



✉️Seal your voted ballot inside your postage-paid return envelope



✍️Sign and date your return envelope



Do I have to vote by mail in San Diego County? Where can I drop off my ballot?

No, you don't have to vote by mail. You can always fill out your ballot and drop it off at any Vote Center or drop-off location through 8 p.m. on Election Day.

If there is any chance you will miss the postmark date, this is a better option. On Election Day, all voting centers and ballot drop-off locations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here's a map of locations:

What do the Registrar’s official ballot drop boxes look like?

The Registrar’s official ballot drop boxes are red, white, and blue and feature the Registrar’s logo along with the County seal. All boxes are labeled “Official Ballot Drop Box” and constructed from high-grade, heavy gauge stainless steel.

Each ballot drop box is designed to prevent physical damage and unauthorized access to mail ballots. The boxes feature double-locking access doors, anti-pry door jambs, and other anti-theft construction measures. The Registrar’s ballot retrieval team is responsible for collecting ballots inside the box.

Do I need to do anything to receive my mail-in ballot?

Nope! All registered voters will be getting a vote-by-mail ballot this year, so there is nothing else you need to do. You can track your ballot to find out when it will arrive with the new "Where's My Ballot" tool. Sign up at sdvote.com.

The county does encourage, as they do every year, all voters to check their registration information ahead of the election to ensure all their information is up to date.

If you've recently moved or changed your name, you will need to re-register to vote. Be sure to do that early to avoid any ballot errors.

Wait, re-register? What if I never registered in the first place?

You can do that here (Psst, it takes less than two minutes). After that, you can still register to vote in person on Election Day.

When will I get my mail-in ballot and how long do I have to submit it?

If you haven't received one by now, your best option is to head to a Vote Center and see if you're registered to vote. If you are not, or you needed to re-register, you can still vote in the 2022 Primary Election; you'll just need to use a conditional voter ballot.

To register to vote, you must be:

A U.S. citizen

A California resident

At least 18 years old on or before the next election

Not in state or federal prison for a felony conviction

Not declared mentally incompetent by court action

If you meet the criteria, go to the Registrar's office at 5600 Overland Ave., San Diego, or any vote center to register and to vote using a provisional ballot. Rest assured, your vote will still be counted once you've been verified as a registered voter.

You will also be registered to vote in any future elections.

How do I ensure my vote gets counted?

NBC News reported more than 102,000 ballots were rejected in California during the March Primary and most were due to human error, not election meddling.

The two main reasons a ballot may be rejected are because there is no signature on the back of the ballot envelope or they were postmarked after the election. Make sure you've submitted your ballot early and with a signature on the back for your vote to be counted.

Once you've submitted your ballot, either by mail or by dropping it off at one of the county's secure ballot drop-off locations, you can track the status of your ballot. To do so, sign up for "Where's My Ballot" at sdvote.com.