Where did San Diegans Buy Homes Last Year?

More than 22,000 detached single-family homes were sold in San Diego County last year. That number is up by a couple hundred homes, compared to 2018, according to statistics collected from the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.

So, what was the most popular neighborhood to buy a home in San Diego County last year? The answer: Fallbrook.

The North County community welcomed nearly 540 new homeowners in the area last year.

Here’s a list of the other top-selling neighborhoods in San Diego County last year, according to data collected by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors. And, it looks like North County San Diego was a very popular place to live last year!

  • #2 and #3: Rancho Bernardo neighborhoods (West and East) in the zip codes 92127 and 92128 with more than 500 homes sold in each zip code
  • #4: Ramona (92065)
  • #5: Oceanside North in the zip code 92057 -- the community located off SR-76 between San Luis Rey and Bonsall
  • #6 Santee (92071)

One in four San Diego families can buy an averaged priced home in San Diego County, valued at $580,000 dollars, according to the San Diego County Association of Governments.

