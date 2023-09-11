Where and how to celebrate Mexico's Independence Day in San Diego, Tijuana

Mexican Independence Day is on September 16 but the celebration begins the night before with El Grito.

According to historians, this celebration recreates the so-called cry of independence of priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla that took place at dawn on September 16, 1810, in what is now known as Dolores Hidalgo, Guanajuato.

Although historians do not agree exactly with what words were called out, today El Grito is a harangue where the heroes of Mexican independence are remembered and concludes with "¡Viva México!"

For Mexicans living in or visiting San Diego these days, here are some options to celebrate El Grito and the Fiestas Patrias de Independencia on this side of the border and further down we have events happening in Tijuana.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Fiestas Patrias Latinas in Oceanside

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Mission San Luis Rey

According to the event page, there will be live music, folk dances, and food sales. The public is encouraged to dress for the occasion.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán

6 p.m. at Centro Cultural de Tijuana

Mariachi Vargas will be performing. Tickets cost $1,500 pesos (about $88), $2,000 pesos (about $118) and $2,500 pesos (about $147). More here.

Friday, Sept. 15

El Grito de Independencia en Barrio Logan

5 p.m. at Chicano Park

This Grito event honors, according to the event page, our ancestors, celebrates our cultura and reminds our community that the struggle for self-determination is not over.

El Grito en Little Italy

5 p.m. at the Mexican Consulate of San Diego

The Mexican consulate in partnership with Univision San Diego, La Invasora 99.7 and Pulsar 107.3 present El Grito with a show that includes live music, including a tribute to Luis Miguel "El Sol de México", banda music, folkloric dances, mariachi and more. There will be Kermés, Mexican snacks.

Grito de la independencia del Ayuntamiento de Tijuana

10 p.m. at the Reloj Monumental de la Avenida Revolución

The official ceremony led by Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero will feature a free concert by guest artist Pancho Barraza and his band.

Ópera a la Mexicana

9 p.m. in Terraza Manhattan en Tijuana

According to the organizers, "the opera dresses in mariachi and the stage is filled with Mexican passion on September 15." For more information about this event, click here.

Noche mexicana contemporánea

7 p.m. in Teatro Valentina en la Avenida Revolución en Tijuana

With a dance performance titled, "Mexicano: ciudadano del mundo." More details, here.

El grito con rock en español

6 p.m. in Popotla Restaurant & Bar

The organizers promise a good family atmosphere, live music and fireworks at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Fiestas Patrias in Old Town

11 a.m. in Casa de Estudillo

Explore Old Town State Historic Park this September 16 as Latinx Heritage Month kicks off by celebrating Fiestas Patrias in the park. It is a celebration where Mexican independence and culture from Mexico and the U.S. are celebrated. During the event, the public is invited to make Cascarones y Flores de Papel with live music.

El Grito in Chula Vista

5 p.m. at Memorial Park

Mayor John McCann will partner with the Consulate General of Mexico and the House of Mexico for the El Grito Celebration on Saturday, September 16.

Desfile conmemorativo por el día de la independencia de México

9:30 p.m. in zona Centro

The parade start in zona Centro until la Avenida Independencia, in zona Río and in front of Palacio Municipal.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Festival de Fiestas Patrias

11 a.m. at Grape Day Park

According to the organizers, there will be a sale of crafts, live music, and activities for the whole family as well as a folkloric dance representing various regions of Mexico. There will also be food, beer and wine sales.