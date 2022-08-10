When Will it End? Hot, Humid Weather Sticks Around For San Diego County

After weeks of atypical hot, humid San Diego weather, some may be asking, "Will it ever end?" The short answer: eventually.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said the extra humidity is caused by a monsoonal weather pattern that sends air currents from the south across San Diego County. Those air currents pick up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and Gulf of California and bring the moisture to our region. Even without rain, San Diegans will feel that humidity in the air.

That monsoonal moisture does not appear to be easing at least in the next few weeks, so expect that sticky weather a bit longer, Parveen said. It may very well last through the month of August -- or longer, she added. But, it is a typical characteristic of summer, so eventually, it will end.

But, as Parveen points out, we don't have it as bad as other parts of the country.

Along with humidity, the change in weather patterns can also bring thunderstorms, hail, strong winds and even flooding to San Diego County. The extreme weather mostly affects San Diego's mountains and deserts during the summer months, but an occasional shower can also spread inland or to the coast -- which is possible this weekend.

After two days of thunderstorms this week, the mountains are expected to get a brief break from heavy storms Wednesday before rain chances increase again on Thursday and through the weekend.

The humidity, of course, will remain, county-wide, whether there are showers or not. And, temperatures will stay hot.