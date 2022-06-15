The OC Fair is in July. Here's What to Know

What To Know:

The OC Fair will take place July 15 through Aug. 14

Tickets are now on sale: $12 Wednesdays and Thursdays, $14 Friday - Saturday

Advance ticket purchase is required

Parking Fee: $10 for car, $20 for limo or buses

School's out, summer's in. Lather on the sunscreen, grab your glasses and start making plans to check out the Orange County Fair, where you can see farm animals, eat a deep-fried Oreo, and top it all off by winning some carnival style games.

Tickets are on sale now to visit July 15- Aug. 14, 2022.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

OC Fair Ticket Prices

Ticket prices are the same as previous years: $12 on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and $14 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

OC Fair Food

If your only intention of visiting the OC fair was for the food, you can actually sample your way through the stands on Thursdays. The fair hosts $4 Taste of Fair Food with all the classics from hot dogs, barbecue, funnel cakes and deep fried Oreos. You buy a pass, and can buy $4 samples at each fair food stand. Click here for the menu. Note: Taste of the Fair is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays.

OC Fair Food Rules: What Can I Bring In?

If carnival food isn't your thing, you can bring your own food in "factory-sealed receptacles." The fair does however prohibit cans, glass bottles, and outside alcohol. They allow you to bring in sealed water bottles upon entry.

OC Fair Concerts and Entertainment

Aside from classic carnival games, the fairgrounds hold multiple theaters that host different entertainment options.

The Pacific Amphitheater will have a concert series with a variety of music genres. The Hangar offers live entertainment from tribute artists.

The Actions Sports Arena offers monster truck shows and a demolition derby. Tickets to these shows are sold separately from entry tickets.

Do I have to Wear a Mask or Show My Vaccination Card at the OC Fair?

Not at this time, per the fair's website. The fair will follow state and federal mandates, so if guidance changes before the fair opens, the rules may as well.

What is Not Allowed Inside the OC Fair?