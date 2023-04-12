Gray Skies Return but is it Going to Rain in San Diego?

San Diego's sunshine faded away Wednesday as a deep marine layer moved over America's Finest City, giving locals flashbacks to Southern California's rainy winter season.

"Is it going to rain again?" San Diegans questioned. The short answer is, only a little.

This is not a big storm system, it's just a small chance for some light rain," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

What is the marine layer? Why does it happen in San Diego? NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen explains and also shares insight on "forecasting frustrations" experienced by meteorologists when talking about the marine layer.

The weather pattern began to change Wednesday morning with hazy gray skies and cooler temperatures that were expected to last for at least a few days. The first opportunity for some sprinkles will come overnight into Thursday, Parveen said.

"For the coast and inland valleys, we do have a chance for a very late shower," Parveen said. "It'd be a pretty light shower, not really amounting to too much."

More significantly, this minor storm system will increase winds in the mountains and deserts where a wind advisory is in effect from 2 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday. During that time, winds will average 20 to 30 mph with some gusts reaching up to 60 mph, the National Weather Service said.

That slim chance for showers will continue into Thursday and by Friday, San Diego will dry up and bring back some sunshine just in time for the weekend.

Enjoy the sunrays while they last. The West Coast will be met with another storm system next week that will at minimum cool temperatures and bring back the clouds. So far, the chance for rain from that system will be slim.