What's That SMELL? Truck Overturns in El Cajon

Some East County residents got an unwelcome surprise during Tuesday's morning commute.

Shortly after 7 a.m., a freightliner big-rig spilled its load on the Magnolia Avenue off-ramp of eastbound Interstate 8 when the truck flipped onto its driver's side. Motorists in El Cajon following behind probably did not take long to notice that the entire off-ramp was blocked by spilled manure.

The resulting spill also forced the closure of the Magnolia on-ramp as well.

CHP officers called for a big-rig tow within 15 minutes or so, but it would be more than a half-hour from the time of the spill before a truck with a loader to take care of the spill was en route.

Eventually, a tow truck uprighted the truck with a crane and the loader cleared the spill, with all lanes reopening within the hour.

It's not yet known if the driver of the big rig was injured in the accident.