El Cajon

What's That SMELL? Truck Overturns in El Cajon

Shortly after 7 a.m., a freightliner big-rig spilled its load on the Magnolia Avenue off-ramp of eastbound Interstate 8 when the truck flipped onto its driver's side

By Eric S. Page

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Some East County residents got an unwelcome surprise during Tuesday's morning commute.

Shortly after 7 a.m., a freightliner big-rig spilled its load on the Magnolia Avenue off-ramp of eastbound Interstate 8 when the truck flipped onto its driver's side. Motorists in El Cajon following behind probably did not take long to notice that the entire off-ramp was blocked by spilled manure.

The resulting spill also forced the closure of the Magnolia on-ramp as well.

CHP officers called for a big-rig tow within 15 minutes or so, but it would be more than a half-hour from the time of the spill before a truck with a loader to take care of the spill was en route.

Eventually, a tow truck uprighted the truck with a crane and the loader cleared the spill, with all lanes reopening within the hour.

It's not yet known if the driver of the big rig was injured in the accident.

El Cajon
