What's that smell? SDG&E warns Mission Valley project ‘may cause an odor'

By City News Service

The scent may noticeable a mile away from project at Mission Valley and Mission Center roads, the utility warned
San Diego Gas & Electric crews will continue to perform maintenance on a gas pipeline near busy traffic routes in the Mission Valley neighborhood through Friday, the company said.

The pipeline is located near the intersection of Mission Valley and Mission Center roads, and the intersection of Friars and Fashion Valley roads, according to SDGE.

The project, which started on Saturday, will not impact customers' gas service but "may cause an odor in the area," SDGE officials said. "The odor is not harmful and should be limited to areas within a mile of the construction site."

Safety-related traffic control and potential road closes while crews work may affect traffic flow, according to SDGE.

"We thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we conduct this important work to provide you with safe and reliable energy service," SDGE officials said.

