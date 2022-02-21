What's Open, Closed on Presidents Day in San Diego

Several local offices will be closed Monday in Observance of Presidents Day, which honors George Washington and other presidents' birthdays along with the legacy of the American presidency, according to the National Archives.

Here's what services will be impacted in the county and city of San Diego.

Stay informed about what's happening in San Diego. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

No Delay in Trash Collection:

There will be a normal schedule for trash and recycling collection services on Monday within the City of San Diego. Residents in other cities should check with their waste service for holiday service schedules.

The Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center will be open during normal hours, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Parking:

Time restrictions on on-street parking and yellow zones within the City of San Diego will not be enforced. Red, white and blue zones will still be enforced every day.

Be aware that parking on Port property and in different cities may vary.

Parks & Recreation:

Balboa Park will be open, though all public buildings and museums in Balboa Park will be closed. The following will also be closed : Balboa Park Activity Center Botanical Building Casa del Prado Municipal Gym War Memorial Building.

: Golf courses and starter booths will be open , holiday rates will apply. Visit the golf course page for more information.

, holiday rates will apply. Visit the golf course page for more information. Chollas Lake will be open

City reservoirs will be open at regular hours.

at regular hours. Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center will be closed.

Tecolote Nature Center will be closed .

. All city recreation centers and city pools are closed .

. All community centers are closed

Skate Parks:

The following skate parks will be open:

Bill and Maxine Wilson Skate Park

Carmel Valley Skate Park

Charles L. Lewis III Memorial Skate Park

Rancho Peñasquitos Skate Park

Robb Field Skate Park

City Heights Skate Park

Linda Vista Skate Park

City Offices

All Administrative Offices in the city of San Diego will be closed.

San Diego County offices, library branches, and animal shelters will also be closed

The Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department will also be closed.

The Family Justice Center will be closed. Individuals needing help with domestic violence should call 911 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657.

Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District Offices will be closed.

Public Safety

Police and fire emergency crews will not be impacted by the holiday. The citywide emergency dispatch center will be on duty.

Public transportation MTS

All MTS buses and Trolleys will run on a Saturday service schedule

No service: Rapid Express Routes 280, 290

Weekday service on the lines: COASTER Connection Routes 972, 973, 974, 978, 979

Closed: Transit Store, PRONTO Support Center, Customer Service

MTS Information and Trip Planning: Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Updated schedules can be accessed on the MTS website.