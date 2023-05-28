Memorial Day

What's Open, Closed on Memorial Day 2023 in San Diego County

All San Diego County administrative offices and libraries will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day

By Renee Schmiedeberg and Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Memorial Day
NBC 5 News

Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will experience closures Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. 

San Diego County Events to Honor Fallen Service Members on Memorial Day

Trash Collection in San Diego

Pick-up for trash, recyclables and yard waste in the city of San Diego will be delayed by one-day. Check local government websites for trash pick-up schedules in other cities. 

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

All administrative offices in both the city and the county will be closed on Monday. Here’s a look at what else will be closed and open around San Diego County for this holiday.

What's Open in San Diego on Memorial Day

  • Chollas Lake Park, Mission Trails Regional Park and Visitor Center, Tecolote Canyon Natural Park will be open
  • Golf courses within the city of San Diego will be open though hours may vary
  • Skate parks will be open
  • City reservoirs, with the exception of Barrett and Hodges will be open during regular hours. Note: Some reservoirs are closed on Mondays
  • County parks, campgrounds, and neighborhood day-use parks will remain open as usual, with a few exceptions. To view more information visit the city’s website.
  • All county essential services such as law enforcement, fire crews and emergency animal control response will remain open.

What's Closed in San Diego on Memorial Day

  • The city’s Miramar Landfill and the Miramar Recycling Center will be closed along with all city recreation centers and pools
  • Public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed
  • Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department will be closed
  • Your Safe Place - A Family Justice Center will be closed. Individuals needing help related to domestic violence should call 9-1-1 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657. Additional information can be found on the San Diego Police Department's domestic violence webpage
Volunteers took time this Memorial Day weekend to honor military service members who died while serving their country.

Local

Memorial Day 50 mins ago

San Diego County Events to Honor Fallen Service Members on Memorial Day

Chula Vista 2 hours ago

3-Year-Old Child Hit By Car in Chula Vista, Dies

Holiday Parking Enforcement in San Diego

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones and posted street sweeping routes within the city of San Diego will not be enforced. Red, white, and blue zones are still enforced every day. For more information, visit the city’s website.

County offices will reopen with their regular hours on Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

Memorial DaySan DiegoSan Diego County
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us