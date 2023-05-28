What's Open, Closed on Memorial Day 2023 in San Diego County

Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will experience closures Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

Trash Collection in San Diego

Pick-up for trash, recyclables and yard waste in the city of San Diego will be delayed by one-day. Check local government websites for trash pick-up schedules in other cities.

All administrative offices in both the city and the county will be closed on Monday. Here’s a look at what else will be closed and open around San Diego County for this holiday.

What's Open in San Diego on Memorial Day

Chollas Lake Park, Mission Trails Regional Park and Visitor Center, Tecolote Canyon Natural Park will be open

Golf courses within the city of San Diego will be open though hours may vary

Skate parks will be open

City reservoirs, with the exception of Barrett and Hodges will be open during regular hours. Note: Some reservoirs are closed on Mondays

County parks, campgrounds, and neighborhood day-use parks will remain open as usual, with a few exceptions. To view more information visit the city’s website.

All county essential services such as law enforcement, fire crews and emergency animal control response will remain open.



What's Closed in San Diego on Memorial Day

The city’s Miramar Landfill and the Miramar Recycling Center will be closed along with all city recreation centers and pools

Public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed

Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department will be closed

Your Safe Place - A Family Justice Center will be closed. Individuals needing help related to domestic violence should call 9-1-1 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657. Additional information can be found on the San Diego Police Department's domestic violence webpage

Volunteers took time this Memorial Day weekend to honor military service members who died while serving their country.

Holiday Parking Enforcement in San Diego

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones and posted street sweeping routes within the city of San Diego will not be enforced. Red, white, and blue zones are still enforced every day. For more information, visit the city’s website.

County offices will reopen with their regular hours on Tuesday.