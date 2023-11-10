What's open, closed for Veterans Day in San Diego County

Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.

Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region for this holiday:

On Saturday, join NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 for our annual Salute to Service festival aboard the USS Midway Museum. Then, watch the Veterans Day Parade with us on Sunday. Details here

Closed

All administrative offices in both the city and the county

City recreation centers and city swimming pools

All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed, including the Balboa Park Activity Center, Morley Field, and the Municipal Gym. The city recommends checking individual museums and attractions for their holiday schedules

Development Services Department Virtual Counter appointments and inspection services will be closed. The city says all other online services, including submitting new project applications, resubmittal and payments will be available by visiting sandiego.gov/DSD

All libraries will be closed along with book pickup service

All animal shelters will be closed for the holiday. Animal Services shelters in Bonita and Carlsbad will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10 in observance of the holiday, but will be open for business as usual on Saturday, Nov. 11, and Sunday, Nov. 12.

The 4S Ranch recreation office and Lakeside, Fallbrook and Spring Valley Community Centers. Spring Valley Gymnasium, Community Teen Centers and Valley Center Community Hall

Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District offices

The Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department

The Tecolote Nature Center

All County public health clinics will be closed on Friday

The Family Justice Center. Individuals needing help related to domestic violence should call 911 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657

Open

Torrey Pines, Mission Bay and Balboa Park golf courses will be open at their normal hours

All City skate parks and open-space trails will be open

City reservoirs except Barret will be open

County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks remain open 365 days a year

Miramar, Murray and San Vicente reservoirs will be open from a half-hour before sunrise until sunset. Chollas Lake will be open from 6:30 a.m. until a half-hour before sunset

All MTS services will be open at their normal hours except for the Vintage Trolly, which will be closed

Tecolote Canyon Natural Park will be open

Parking

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones and posted street sweeping routes within the City of San Diego will not be enforced. All other parking violations will be enforced. Parking rules on Port of San Diego property and in different cities may vary, please read posted signage.

Trash Pickup and Disposal

There will be a one-day delay in curbside trash, recyclables and yard waste pickup for customers served by San Diego's Environmental Services Department. The Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center will be closed during its normal hours. Container sales will also be closed. Residents who are not serviced by the City’s Environmental Services Department should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules.

Police and Fire Agencies

San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue emergency crews are not impacted by holiday closures.