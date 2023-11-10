What's open, closed for Veterans Day in San Diego County

Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.
Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region for this holiday:
Closed
- All administrative offices in both the city and the county
- City recreation centers and city swimming pools
- All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed, including the Balboa Park Activity Center, Morley Field, and the Municipal Gym. The city recommends checking individual museums and attractions for their holiday schedules
- Development Services Department Virtual Counter appointments and inspection services will be closed. The city says all other online services, including submitting new project applications, resubmittal and payments will be available by visiting sandiego.gov/DSD
- All libraries will be closed along with book pickup service
- All animal shelters will be closed for the holiday. Animal Services shelters in Bonita and Carlsbad will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10 in observance of the holiday, but will be open for business as usual on Saturday, Nov. 11, and Sunday, Nov. 12.
- The 4S Ranch recreation office and Lakeside, Fallbrook and Spring Valley Community Centers. Spring Valley Gymnasium, Community Teen Centers and Valley Center Community Hall
- Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District offices
- The Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department
- The Tecolote Nature Center
- All County public health clinics will be closed on Friday
- The Family Justice Center. Individuals needing help related to domestic violence should call 911 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657
Veterans Day 2023
Open
- Torrey Pines, Mission Bay and Balboa Park golf courses will be open at their normal hours
- All City skate parks and open-space trails will be open
- City reservoirs except Barret will be open
- County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks remain open 365 days a year
- Miramar, Murray and San Vicente reservoirs will be open from a half-hour before sunrise until sunset. Chollas Lake will be open from 6:30 a.m. until a half-hour before sunset
- All MTS services will be open at their normal hours except for the Vintage Trolly, which will be closed
- Tecolote Canyon Natural Park will be open
Parking
Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones and posted street sweeping routes within the City of San Diego will not be enforced. All other parking violations will be enforced. Parking rules on Port of San Diego property and in different cities may vary, please read posted signage.
Trash Pickup and Disposal
There will be a one-day delay in curbside trash, recyclables and yard waste pickup for customers served by San Diego's Environmental Services Department. The Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center will be closed during its normal hours. Container sales will also be closed. Residents who are not serviced by the City’s Environmental Services Department should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules.
Police and Fire Agencies
San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue emergency crews are not impacted by holiday closures.