What's Open, Closed for Veterans Day 2024 in San Diego County

Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Monday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.

Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region for this holiday:

Closed

All administrative offices in both the city and the county

City recreation centers

All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed, including the Balboa Park Activity Center, Morley Field and the Municipal Gym. The city recommends checking individual museums and attractions for their holiday schedules

City reservoirs that are not Miramar, Murray, El Capitan and San Vicente will be closed

Development Services Department Virtual Counter appointments and inspection services will be closed. The city says, all other online services, including submitting new project applications, resubmittals and payments will be available by visiting sandiego.gov/DSD

All libraries will be closed

All animal shelters will be closed for the holiday

City swimming pools

The 4S Ranch Sports Park and the Lakeside, Fallbrook, Teen Centers and Spring Valley Community Centers

The Valley Center Community Hall and Adams Park Pool and the Spring Valley Gymnasium

Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District offices

The Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department

The Tecolote Nature Center

The Family Justice Center. Individuals needing help related to domestic violence should call 911 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657

Open

Golf courses will be open until dusk. Holiday rates will apply.

will be open until dusk. Holiday rates will apply. All City skate parks and open space trails will be open

All county parks and campgrounds will be open

Miramar, Murray and San Vicente reservoirs will be open from a half-hour before sunrise until sunset. Chollas Lake will be open from 6:30 a.m. until a half-hour before sunset

The Tecolote Canyon Natural Park

Parking

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones and posted street sweeping routes within the City of San Diego will not be enforced. All other parking violations will be enforced. Parking rules on Port of San Diego property and in different cities may vary, please read posted signage.

Trash Pickup and Disposal

There will be no delay in curbside trash, recyclables and yard waste pickup for customers served by the City’s Environmental Services Department. The scheduled collection will occur on Friday, Nov. 11. The Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center will be open during its normal hours. Residents who are not serviced by the City’s Environmental Services Department should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules.

Police and Fire Agencies

San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue emergency crews are not impacted by holiday closures.