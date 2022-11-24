What's Open, Closed for Thanksgiving Day 2022 in San Diego County

Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Thursday in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region for this holiday:

Closed

All administrative offices in both the city and the county

All city recreation centers and city pools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.

All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed on Thursday and Friday, including the Balboa Park Activity Center, Botanical Building, Casa del Prado, Municipal Gym and War Memorial Building. The city recommends checking individual museums and attractions for their holiday schedules

All city reservoirs will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.

All libraries will be closed

All animal shelters will be closed for the holiday

The Tecolote Nature Center and the Mission Trails Visitor Center will be closed

The Family Justice Center. Individuals needing help related to domestic violence should call 911 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657

Open

Torrey Pines, Mission Bay and Balboa Park golf courses will be open at their normal hours

All City skate parks and open-space trails will be open

All County parks and campgrounds will also be open during normal business hours on Thursday and Friday with some exceptions. Click here for more.

MTS

MTS bus and trolley will operate on a Sunday service.

All MTS Access subscriptions are canceled on Thanksgiving. Subscription passengers who want service on this day must call to arrange transportation.

Rapid Express Routes 280, 290 will not be operating on Thursday.

Parking

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones and posted street sweeping routes within the City of San Diego will not be enforced. All other parking violations will be enforced. Parking rules on Port of San Diego property and in different cities may vary, please read posted signage.

Trash Pickup and Disposal

Curbside trash, recyclables and yard waste pickup will not be collected on Thursday, Nov. 24. Thursday's normally scheduled collection will occur on Friday, Nov. 25 and Friday's collection will occur on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center will be CLOSED on Thursday, Nov. 24. Container sales will also be CLOSED. For regular hours and questions, call 858-694-7000.

Police and Fire Agencies

San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue emergency crews are not impacted by holiday closures.