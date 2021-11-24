What's Open, Closed for Thanksgiving Day 2021 in San Diego County

Thanksgiving Day is here! As many are enjoying turkey day, here's what you can expect to be open and closed in San Diego County on the holiday.
Closed:
- All administrative offices in both the city and the county
- City recreation centers
- All libraries will be closed
- County-operated COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites
- Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center will be closed
- All city reservoirs will be closed
- All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed including:
- Balboa Park Activity Center
- Botanical Building
- Casa del Prado
- Municipal Gym
- War Memorial Building
- All City recreation centers and City pools will be closed
- Tecolote Nature Center will be closed
- The Lakeside Teen Center/REC Club will be closed Monday, Nov. 25 through Friday, Nov. 29
- The Family Justice Center. Individuals needing help related to domestic violence should call 911 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657
Open:
- Golf courses and starter booths will be open until dusk. Holiday rates will apply
- The following skate parks will be open:
- Bill and Maxine Wilson Skate Park
- Carmel Valley Skate Park
- Charles L. Lewis III Memorial Skate Park
- Rancho Peñasquitos Skate Park
- Robb Field Skate Park
- City Heights Skate Park
- Linda Vista Skate Park
- Essential services including sheriff’s department patrols and animal control emergency response will remain open
- County parks and campgrounds (with exceptions: Fallbrook Community Center, Lakeside Community Center, Lakeside Teen Center/REC Club, Spring Valley Community Center, Te Spring Valley Teen Center/REC Club, Spring Valley gym, and the 4S Ranch Sports Park offices)
County animal shelters will resume their regular business hours starting Saturday, Nov. 27.
Local
All other County offices will reopen for regular business hours on Monday, Nov. 29.
Parking
Parking meters and time restrictions for parking on streets will not be enforced along with yellow zones.
Trash Pickup
There will be a one-day delay for curbside trash, recyclables, and yard waste. (Applicable to City of San Diego residents only. Residents in other cities should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules.)
The Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center will be closed. Container sales will be closed. For regular hours and questions, call 858-694-7000.