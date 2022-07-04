What's Open, Closed for Fourth of July in San Diego

On the Fourth of July, the United States observes a federal holiday in honor of the Declaration of Independence.
All administrative offices in both the city and the county will be closed on Monday.
Here’s a look at what else will be closed and open around the region for this holiday.
Open:
Parks & Recreation:
- Chollas Lake, city reservoirs and golf courses within the city of San Diego will be open though hours may vary
- The following skate parks will be open:
- Bill and Maxine Wilson Skate Park
- Carmel Valley Skate Park
- Charles L. Lewis III Memorial Skate Park
- Rancho Peñasquitos Skate Park
- Robb Field Skate Park
- City Heights Skate Park
- Linda Vista Skate Park
Closed:
Parks & Recreation:
- Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center will be closed.
- All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed:
- Balboa Park Activity Center
- Botanical Building
- Casa del Prado
- Municipal Gym
- War Memorial Building.
- All City recreation centers, and City pools will be closed
- Tecolote Nature Center will be closed.
- All libraries will be closed
City Offices:
- All Administrative Offices will be closed.
- The Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department will be closed.
- The Family Justice Center will be closed. Individuals needing help with domestic violence should call 9-1-1 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657.
- Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District Offices will be closed.
Trash Collection
- There will be a one-day delay for curbside trash, recyclables, and yard waste for residents in the City of San Diego. Please check with your waste hauler.
- The Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center will be closed on Monday, July 4. Container sales will be closed.
Parking
- Parking meters will not be enforced along with time restrictions on the streets and yellow zones.
- Red, white and blue zones will be enforced at all times.