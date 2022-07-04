What's Open, Closed for Fourth of July in San Diego

On the Fourth of July, the United States observes a federal holiday in honor of the Declaration of Independence.

All administrative offices in both the city and the county will be closed on Monday.

Here’s a look at what else will be closed and open around the region for this holiday.

Open:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Parks & Recreation:

Chollas Lake, city reservoirs and golf courses within the city of San Diego will be open though hours may vary

The following skate parks will be open: Bill and Maxine Wilson Skate Park Carmel Valley Skate Park Charles L. Lewis III Memorial Skate Park Rancho Peñasquitos Skate Park Robb Field Skate Park City Heights Skate Park Linda Vista Skate Park



Closed:

Parks & Recreation:

Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center will be closed.

All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed: Balboa Park Activity Center Botanical Building Casa del Prado Municipal Gym War Memorial Building.

All City recreation centers, and City pools will be closed

Tecolote Nature Center will be closed.

All libraries will be closed

City Offices:

All Administrative Offices will be closed.

The Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department will be closed.

The Family Justice Center will be closed. Individuals needing help with domestic violence should call 9-1-1 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657.

Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District Offices will be closed.

Trash Collection

There will be a one-day delay for curbside trash, recyclables, and yard waste for residents in the City of San Diego. Please check with your waste hauler.

The Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center will be closed on Monday, July 4. Container sales will be closed.

Parking