What's open, closed for Fourth of July in San Diego

City government offices in San Diego will be closed for Independence Day Thursday and most services will be unavailable, although police and emergency crews will still be on duty.

What will be closed

The following city facilities will be closed:

libraries, swimming pools, recreation centers, Miramar Landfill, recycling centers, container sales (for trash and recycling bins), the Mattress Collection Site, Tecolote Canyon Nature Center and public buildings in Balboa Park, including the Municipal Gym, Morley Field and Balboa Park Activity Center.

Other closures are:

Parks and Recreation Department Open Space, Permit Center and Maintenance Assessment District offices;

Development Services Department in-person services;

Personnel Department's Testing and Fingerprinting offices;

Your Safe Place -- A Family Justice Center.

Those needing help related to domestic violence may call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657. People who are in immediate danger or experiencing a medical emergency should dial 911.

What will stay open

The following city facilities will be open on Thursday:

all city reservoirs except Barrett Reservoir;

neighborhood parks, joint-use parks and dog off-leash facilities;

Chollas Lake, if weather permits,

golf courses, (holiday rates apply;

Mission Trails Regional Park and Visitor Center;

Tecolote Canyon Natural Park; and

city skate parks and the Pacific Highlands Ranch Pump Track at 5977 Village Center Loop Road.

Online services will still be available, including permit applications, scheduling inspections, making payments and requesting code enforcement investigations.

The Mission Bay Golf Course will close at dusk, although its driving range will remain open until 10 p.m.

Typical operations will resume Friday, the city said.

Parking

The city will not enforce parking meters, time restrictions for street parking, yellow zones and posted street-sweeping routes in its jurisdiction. It will enforce other parking violations, and rules for Port of San Diego property or other cities may vary.

Trash

The city's Environmental Services Department will not collect curbside trash, recyclables and organic waste on Thursday. Instead, those items will be collected one day later than regularly scheduled, officials said, adding that residents in other cities should check with their waste hauler regarding holiday service.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the Big Bay Boom, billed as California's largest fireworks show, which starts at 9 p.m. Thursday on the San Diego Bay.

Because parking along the Bay is expected to fill up quickly -- and a sewer main project is impacting travel along Harbor Drive -- visitors should plan ahead, officials said. More information is available at bigbayboom.com/locations/transportation/.