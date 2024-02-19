What's open and what's closed on Presidents Day in San Diego

All San Diego city and county offices were closed Monday for the Presidents Day federal holiday.

President George Washington's birthday is commemorated every year on the third Monday in February. In honor of the holiday, most government staff are given the day off.

Closures in observance of the holiday include family resource centers, library branches and animal shelters, though emergency animal control response and other essential services will continue through the holiday.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

For the county government, all public offices, family resource centers, library branches and animal shelters will be closed. Law enforcement, emergency animal control response, and other essential services will continue through the holiday.

As always, police, fire-rescue and other first responders will operate normally.

Offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday.

Trash collection

In the city of San Diego, trash, recyclables and organic waste will be collected as normal for customers of the city's Environmental Services Department. The Miramar Landfill and other collection sites will also be open.

Curbside trash, recyclables and organic waste will be collected on Jan. 15 as scheduled for customers served by the city's Environmental Services Department.

Parking

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones and posted street sweeping routes within San Diego will not be enforced on Monday. Always enforced are red zones, white zones and blue zones.

Parks & Rec centers

County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks remain open 365 days a year. However, the following locations will be closed Monday:

City of San Diego

Tecolote Nature Center, Open Space, Permit Center and Maintenance Assessment District offices.

All city reservoirs except El Capitan, Miramar, Murray and San Vicente reservoirs

All public buildings in Balboa Park, including the Balboa Park Activity Center, Morley Field and the Municipal Gym

County of San Diego

Fallbrook Community Center

Lakeside Community Center

Spring Valley Community Center

Spring Valley Gymnasium

4S Ranch Recreation Office only (all parks will be open)

Community Teen Centers

Valley Center Community Hall and Adams Park Pool

All city of San Diego recreation centers and swimming pools will also be closed.

The Department of Parks and Recreation's reservation phone line will not be staffed during the holiday. Camping reservations can be made at reservations.sdparks.org.

Public health care centers

All county public health clinics will be closed Monday.