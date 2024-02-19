San Diego

What's open and what's closed on Presidents Day in San Diego

What to know about trash pick-up, parking enforcement and office closures on the Presidents Day holiday

By City News Service and NBC 7 Staff

A closed sign hangs on a door
Getty Images

All San Diego city and county offices were closed Monday for the Presidents Day federal holiday.

President George Washington's birthday is commemorated every year on the third Monday in February. In honor of the holiday, most government staff are given the day off.

Presidents Day: From George Washington's modest birthdays to big sales and 3-day weekends

Closures in observance of the holiday include family resource centers, library branches and animal shelters, though emergency animal control response and other essential services will continue through the holiday.

For the county government, all public offices, family resource centers, library branches and animal shelters will be closed. Law enforcement, emergency animal control response, and other essential services will continue through the holiday.

As always, police, fire-rescue and other first responders will operate normally.

Offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday.

Trash collection

In the city of San Diego, trash, recyclables and organic waste will be collected as normal for customers of the city's Environmental Services Department. The Miramar Landfill and other collection sites will also be open.

Parking

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones and posted street sweeping routes within San Diego will not be enforced on Monday. Always enforced are red zones, white zones and blue zones.

Parks & Rec centers

County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks remain open 365 days a year. However, the following locations will be closed Monday:

City of San Diego

  • Tecolote Nature Center, Open Space, Permit Center and Maintenance Assessment District offices.
  • All city reservoirs except El Capitan, Miramar, Murray and San Vicente reservoirs
  • All public buildings in Balboa Park, including the Balboa Park Activity Center, Morley Field and the Municipal Gym

County of San Diego

  • Fallbrook Community Center
  • Lakeside Community Center
  • Spring Valley Community Center
  • Spring Valley Gymnasium
  • 4S Ranch Recreation Office only (all parks will be open)
  • Community Teen Centers
  • Valley Center Community Hall and Adams Park Pool

All city of San Diego recreation centers and swimming pools will also be closed.

The Department of Parks and Recreation's reservation phone line will not be staffed during the holiday. Camping reservations can be made at reservations.sdparks.org.

Public health care centers

All county public health clinics will be closed Monday.

