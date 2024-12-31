What's open and closed on New Year's in San Diego

Offices and services in the city, the county of San Diego and other local municipalities will close on New Year's Day.

Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region:

What's closed?

All city libraries will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday and will reopen at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday

Public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Check with individual museums and other park attractions for their holiday schedules Public buildings include: Balboa Park Activity Center, Morley Field, Municipal Gym, Botanical Building

All city recreation centers and city pools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday

The Tecolote Nature Center will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday

The Office of the City Clerk's Passport Services will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday

All public San Diego County offices, family resource centers, library branches, and animal shelters. (All County offices will resume normal business hours on Thursday)

The following centers will be closed: Fallbrook Community Center Lakeside Community Center Spring Valley Community Center Spring Valley Gymnasium 4S Ranch Recreation Office only (all parks will be open) Spring Valley and Lakeside Teen Centers Valley Center Community Hall and Adams Park Pool San Elijo Nature Center Santa Ysabel Nature Center



City reservoirs

Mission Trails Regional Park Visitors Center

All County public health clinics will close Wednesday

Your Safe Place - A Family Justice Center

All city administrative offices

No street sweeping will occur on Wednesday.

What's open?

Park areas that will be open for the holiday include:

Chollas Lake (weather permitting)

Mission Trails Regional Park

Tecolote Canyon Natural Park

City golf courses (holiday rates apply); Mission Bay Golf Course will close at dusk

City skate parks and the Pacific Highlands Ranch Pump Track at 5977 Village Center Loop Road

Dog off-leash areas

Trash collection services in the City of San Diego

For the New Year's holiday, Wednesday’s regularly scheduled collection will occur on Thursday, Jan. 2, Thursday’s collection on Friday, Jan. 3, and Friday’s collection on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Residents not serviced by the City of San Diego or residents of other cities should check with their waste hauler for the holiday schedule.

The Miramar Landfill, Greenery, Recycling Center and mattress collection site will be closed Wednesday.

Parking in the City of San Diego

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones, and posted street-sweeping routes within the City of San Diego will not be enforced on Christmas Day. All other parking violations will be enforced.

Police and emergency crews will not be impacted by the holiday.