What's open and closed on New Year's in San Diego

Offices and services in the city, the county of San Diego and other local municipalities will close on New Year's Day.
Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region:
New Year's
What's closed?
- All city libraries will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday and will reopen at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday
- Public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Check with individual museums and other park attractions for their holiday schedules
- Public buildings include: Balboa Park Activity Center, Morley Field, Municipal Gym, Botanical Building
- All city recreation centers and city pools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday
- The Tecolote Nature Center will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday
- The Office of the City Clerk's Passport Services will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday
- All public San Diego County offices, family resource centers, library branches, and animal shelters. (All County offices will resume normal business hours on Thursday)
- The following centers will be closed:
- Fallbrook Community Center
- Lakeside Community Center
- Spring Valley Community Center
- Spring Valley Gymnasium
- 4S Ranch Recreation Office only (all parks will be open)
- Spring Valley and Lakeside Teen Centers
- Valley Center Community Hall and Adams Park Pool
- San Elijo Nature Center
- Santa Ysabel Nature Center
- City reservoirs
- Mission Trails Regional Park Visitors Center
- All County public health clinics will close Wednesday
- Your Safe Place - A Family Justice Center
- All city administrative offices
- No street sweeping will occur on Wednesday.
What's open?
Park areas that will be open for the holiday include:
- Chollas Lake (weather permitting)
- Mission Trails Regional Park
- Tecolote Canyon Natural Park
- City golf courses (holiday rates apply); Mission Bay Golf Course will close at dusk
- City skate parks and the Pacific Highlands Ranch Pump Track at 5977 Village Center Loop Road
- Dog off-leash areas
Trash collection services in the City of San Diego
For the New Year's holiday, Wednesday’s regularly scheduled collection will occur on Thursday, Jan. 2, Thursday’s collection on Friday, Jan. 3, and Friday’s collection on Saturday, Jan. 4.
Residents not serviced by the City of San Diego or residents of other cities should check with their waste hauler for the holiday schedule.
The Miramar Landfill, Greenery, Recycling Center and mattress collection site will be closed Wednesday.
Parking in the City of San Diego
Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones, and posted street-sweeping routes within the City of San Diego will not be enforced on Christmas Day. All other parking violations will be enforced.
Police and emergency crews will not be impacted by the holiday.