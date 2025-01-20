What's open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in San Diego

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed on the third Monday in January, celebrating the life and legacy of the Civil Rights leader, as well as a commitment to service.
Here's what services will be impacted in the county and city of San Diego.
No Delay in Trash Collection:
There will be a normal schedule for trash and recycling collection services on Monday within the City of San Diego. Residents in other cities should check with their waste service for holiday service schedules.
The Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center will be open during normal hours, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Container sales at 8353 Miramar Place will be closed.
Parking:
Time restrictions on on-street parking and yellow zones within the City of San Diego will not be enforced. Red, white and blue zones will still be enforced every day.
Be aware that parking on Port property and in different cities may vary.
Parks & Recreation:
- County parks, preserves and campgrounds will be open during normal business hours
- Balboa Park will be open, though all public buildings and museums in Balboa Park will be closed. The following will also be closed:
- Balboa Park Activity Center
- Botanical Building
- Municipal Gym
- Morley Field
- Check with individual museums and other park attractions for their holiday schedules
- Golf courses will be open, holiday rates will apply. Visit the golf course page for more information
- Chollas Lake will be open
- City reservoirs will be open at regular hours
- Mission Trails Regional Park and its Visitor Center will be open
- Tecolote Canyon Natural Park will be open
- Tecolote Nature Center will be closed
- All city recreation centers and city pools are closed
- All community centers are closed
- All city skateparks will be open
Facilities at Several County Parks will all be closed:
- The Valley Center Community Hall will be closed
- The Fallbrook Community Center will be closed
- The Lakeside Community Center will be closed
- The Spring Valley Community Center will be closed
- The Spring Valley Gym will be closed
- The 4S Ranch Recreation Office will be closed
- Community Teen Centers
Valley Center Community Hall and Adams Park Pool
Offices
- All Administrative Offices in the city of San Diego will be closed
- All County offices, family resource centers, libraries and animal shelters will all be closed
- The Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department will also be closed
- The Family Justice Center will be closed. Individuals needing help with domestic violence should call 9-1-1 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657
- Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District Offices will be closed
Public Safety
Police and fire emergency crews will not be impacted by the holiday. The citywide emergency dispatch center will be on duty.
Sheriff's Department patrols, animal control emergency response and all essential services will continue.