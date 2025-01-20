What's open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in San Diego

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed on the third Monday in January, celebrating the life and legacy of the Civil Rights leader, as well as a commitment to service.

Here's what services will be impacted in the county and city of San Diego.

No Delay in Trash Collection:

There will be a normal schedule for trash and recycling collection services on Monday within the City of San Diego. Residents in other cities should check with their waste service for holiday service schedules.

The Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center will be open during normal hours, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Container sales at 8353 Miramar Place will be closed.

Parking:

Time restrictions on on-street parking and yellow zones within the City of San Diego will not be enforced. Red, white and blue zones will still be enforced every day.

Be aware that parking on Port property and in different cities may vary.

Parks & Recreation:

County parks, preserves and campgrounds will be open during normal business hours

during normal business hours Balboa Park will be open, though all public buildings and museums in Balboa Park will be closed. The following will also be closed : Balboa Park Activity Center Botanical Building Municipal Gym Morley Field Check with individual museums and other park attractions for their holiday schedules

: Golf courses will be open , holiday rates will apply. Visit the golf course page for more information

, holiday rates will apply. Visit the golf course page for more information Chollas Lake will be open

City reservoirs will be open at regular hours

at regular hours Mission Trails Regional Park and its Visitor Center will be open

Tecolote Canyon Natural Park will be open

Tecolote Nature Center will be closed

All city recreation centers and city pools are closed

All community centers are closed

All city skateparks will be open

Facilities at Several County Parks will all be closed:

The Valley Center Community Hall will be closed

The Fallbrook Community Center will be closed

The Lakeside Community Center will be closed

The Spring Valley Community Center will be closed

The Spring Valley Gym will be closed

The 4S Ranch Recreation Office will be closed

Community Teen Centers

Valley Center Community Hall and Adams Park Pool

Offices

All Administrative Offices in the city of San Diego will be closed

All County offices, family resource centers, libraries and animal shelters will all be closed

The Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department will also be closed

The Family Justice Center will be closed . Individuals needing help with domestic violence should call 9-1-1 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657

. Individuals needing help with domestic violence should call 9-1-1 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657 Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District Offices will be closed

Public Safety

Police and fire emergency crews will not be impacted by the holiday. The citywide emergency dispatch center will be on duty.

Sheriff's Department patrols, animal control emergency response and all essential services will continue.