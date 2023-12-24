What's open and closed on Christmas Day in San Diego

City of San Diego closures for the Christmas holiday were announced Thursday.

Christmas trash collection services in San Diego

All city administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25. Also Curbside trash, recylcables and organic waste will not be collected for customers served by the city's Environmental Services Department. Monday's normally scheduled collection will occur Tuesday, Dec. 26. Tuesday's collection will take place on Wednesday.

All city libraries will be closed Sunday and Monday, Dec. 24-25, and will reopen at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26. All city reservoirs will be closed Christmas Day. Also, all public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed Dec. 24- 25.

Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center, and the City Parks and Recreation Department's Open Space, Permit Center and Maintenance Assessment District offices will be closed Dec. 25.

Tecolote Nature Center will close Dec. 24-25 and reopen Dec. 26.

Parking in San Diego on Christmas

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones and posted street-sweeping routes within the City of San Diego will not be enforced Christmas Day. All other parking violations will be enforced.

What's open in San Diego on Christmas

City services remaining open Christmas Day: