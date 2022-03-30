cesar chavez day

What's Open and Closed in San Diego on Cesar Chavez Day

The city will carry out curbside trash, recyclables and yard waste pickup on Thursday, for example.

By City News Service

Farm labor leader Cesar Chavez pickets outside San Diego area headquarters of Safeway markets in 1973. Picketing was in protest over the arrest of 29 persons at a Delano, California, Safeway. Nationwide picketing was launched to protest arrests.
Getty Images

While all city of San Diego administrative offices will be closed on Thursday for Cesar Chavez Day, other services will not be affected, a spokesman said Wednesday.

The city will carry out curbside trash, recyclables and yard waste pickup. Those outside of the city's service area should check with their waste hauler for holiday service.

All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed, including the Balboa Park Activity Center, Botanical Building, Casa del Prado, Municipal Gym and War Memorial Building. Residents wanting to visit other individual museums and attractions should check for holiday schedules.

Barrett, El Capitan, Sutherland and Lower and Upper Otay reservoirs will be closed Thursday, but all other city reservoirs will be open during regular operating hours. Chollas Lake will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Details are available on the city's reservoirs webpage.

The Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center will be open Thursday, but the container sales office at 8353 Miramar Place will be closed.

Development Services Department Virtual Counter appointments and inspection services won't be available Thursday. However, other online services, including new project applications, resubmittals and payments will be available at sandiego.gov/DSD.

Torrey Pines, Mission Bay and Balboa Park golf courses will be open for regular play. City recreation centers will be closed Thursday, reopening Friday.

On Thursday, parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones and street sweeping routes within city limits will not be enforced. All other parking violations will be enforced. Parking rules on Port of San Diego property and in different cities may vary, based on posted signage.

Additional closures are:

  • All libraries and book pickup service\
  • City swimming pools
  • Open space and maintenance assessment district offices
  • The Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department
  • Your Safe Place — A Family Justice Center (those needing help should call 911 or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 888-385-4657)

This article tagged under:

cesar chavez day
