What's closed in San Diego for César Chávez Day

In observance of César Chávez Day, all San Diego County public offices, family resource centers, library branches and animal shelters will be closed on Monday, March 31, including for the City of San Diego.
Public transportation, such as MTS and NCTD, will continue to operate its normal weekday schedules.
County of San Diego
What's closed:
Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.
- Fallbrook Community Center
- Lakeside Community Center
- Spring Valley Community Center
- Spring Valley Gymnasium
- 4S Ranch Recreation Office only (all parks will be open)
- Community Teen Centers
- Valley Center Community Hall and Adams Park Pool
- All County public health clinics
What's opened:
- County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks
- Essential services including law enforcement and emergency animal control response
City of San Diego
What's closed:
- All city libraries
- All city recreation centers and city pools
- All administrative offices
What's opened:
- Curbside trash, recyclables and organic waste will operate its normal weekday schedules
- Golf courses
- All skate parks and plazas and the Pacific Highlands Ranch Pump Track
- Dog off-leash areas
- Emergency services
City-wide parking will also not be enforced on Monday for the following:
- Parking meters
- Time restrictions for parking on streets
- Yellow zones
- Posted street-sweeping routes
Red zones, white zones, and blue zones are enforced at all times.
Local
All offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, April 1.
César Chávez Day is a state holiday that happens every March 31. It celebrates the late civil rights activist's birthday, who died on April 23, 1993 at the age of 60.