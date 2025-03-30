What's closed in San Diego for César Chávez Day

In observance of César Chávez Day, all San Diego County public offices, family resource centers, library branches and animal shelters will be closed on Monday, March 31, including for the City of San Diego.

Public transportation, such as MTS and NCTD, will continue to operate its normal weekday schedules.

County of San Diego

What's closed:

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Fallbrook Community Center

Lakeside Community Center

Spring Valley Community Center

Spring Valley Gymnasium

4S Ranch Recreation Office only (all parks will be open)

Community Teen Centers

Valley Center Community Hall and Adams Park Pool

All County public health clinics

What's opened:

County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks

Essential services including law enforcement and emergency animal control response

City of San Diego

What's closed:

All city libraries

All city recreation centers and city pools

All administrative offices

What's opened:

Curbside trash, recyclables and organic waste will operate its normal weekday schedules

Golf courses

All skate parks and plazas and the Pacific Highlands Ranch Pump Track

Dog off-leash areas

Emergency services

City-wide parking will also not be enforced on Monday for the following:

Parking meters

Time restrictions for parking on streets

Yellow zones

Posted street-sweeping routes

Red zones, white zones, and blue zones are enforced at all times.

All offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, April 1.

César Chávez Day is a state holiday that happens every March 31. It celebrates the late civil rights activist's birthday, who died on April 23, 1993 at the age of 60.