San Diego

What's closed in San Diego for César Chávez Day

It is observed every March 31, celebrating the late civil rights activist's birthday.

By Vanessa Gaeta-Muñoz

United Farm Workers President Cesar Chavez speaks to supporters during a farm workers support walk and speech, June 4, 1988 in McFarland, California.
Getty Images

In observance of César Chávez Day, all San Diego County public offices, family resource centers, library branches and animal shelters will be closed on Monday, March 31, including for the City of San Diego.

Public transportation, such as MTS and NCTD, will continue to operate its normal weekday schedules.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

County of San Diego

What's closed:

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.
  • Fallbrook Community Center
  • Lakeside Community Center
  • Spring Valley Community Center
  • Spring Valley Gymnasium
  • 4S Ranch Recreation Office only (all parks will be open)
  • Community Teen Centers
  • Valley Center Community Hall and Adams Park Pool
  • All County public health clinics

What's opened:

  • County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks
  • Essential services including law enforcement and emergency animal control response

City of San Diego

What's closed:

  • All city libraries
  • All city recreation centers and city pools
  • All administrative offices

What's opened:

  • Curbside trash, recyclables and organic waste will operate its normal weekday schedules
  • Golf courses
  • All skate parks and plazas and the Pacific Highlands Ranch Pump Track
  • Dog off-leash areas
  • Emergency services

City-wide parking will also not be enforced on Monday for the following:

  • Parking meters
  • Time restrictions for parking on streets
  • Yellow zones
  • Posted street-sweeping routes

Red zones, white zones, and blue zones are enforced at all times.

Local

Scripps Ranch 21 hours ago

Sheriff's Office names SDPD officers involved in Scripps Ranch deadly shooting

traffic Mar 25

All lanes of westbound SR-52 in Kearny Mesa area to close this weekend: Caltrans

All offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, April 1.

César Chávez Day is a state holiday that happens every March 31. It celebrates the late civil rights activist's birthday, who died on April 23, 1993 at the age of 60.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoSan Diego Countyholidays
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us