What's Closed in San Diego County for Juneteenth

Several administration buildings across San Diego County will be closed Monday in observation of Juneteenth, the holiday on June 19th that marks the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

What is Juneteenth?

While Black people were proclaimed free on Jan. 1, 1863, with the Emancipation Proclamation, many remained enslaved for years after the executive order.

On June 19, 1865, Union Major Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce the end of the Civil War and slavery in the United States.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 each year. It was primarily celebrated in Texas and the Southeast for many years before it was more widely recognized.

In 2021, Juneteenth was celebrated for the first time as a federal holiday after President Biden signed a bill creating Juneteenth National Independence Day.

What's closed in San Diego County on Juneteenth?

County closures:

On Monday, all public San Diego County offices, family resource centers, libraries and animal shelters will be closed in observance of the holiday.

County- and state-operated COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites will be closed Sunday and Monday and will resume normal hours Tuesday. Some vaccination and testing clinics will be open.

Essential services such as law enforcement and emergency animal control response will continue through the holiday.

Get updates on what's happening in San Diego to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks will remain open, except for: Fallbrook Community Center, Lakeside Community Center, Spring Valley Community Center, Spring Valley Gymnasium, 4S Ranch Recreation Office (all parks will be open), Valley Center Recreation Center and community teen centers.

All county offices will resume normal business hours Tuesday.

Federal closures:

Because Juneteenth is a federal holiday, post offices will be closed and mail service will be halted on Monday.

Most banks will also be closed as will Wall Street.

In states that recognize Juneteenth, like California, federal offices and schools will also be closed.