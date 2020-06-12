What Will It Look Like Next Time You Go to a Bar?

The newest phase of San Diego County’s reopening includes movie theaters, museums, campgrounds and bars, but don’t expect things to be the same as they were before the coronavirus pandemic.

Each reopening comes with strings attached, and many of those strings are connected to face masks. They are required whenever you’re within 6 feet of a person not in your family.

Face coverings must be worn in bars and restaurants until patrons are seated at tables. Once seated, masks can be removed to eat and drink.

“I think we’re in a state of just adapting,” said Jenna Slone, who manages The Lost Abbey beer bar in Cardiff. The place used to have open seating in addition to a long bar where patrons could sip their favorite brew. Now customers must be seated in one of eight seating areas a minimum of 6 feet apart. When those seating areas are full, customers’ names will be put on a waiting list and they’ll get a text when their table is ready.

Slone told NBC7 every time a customer touches a surface, an employee wearing a mask will wipe it down to make sure its clean for the next person.

“There’s a new normal and we need to adapt to it and do our best,” she said.

Bars and nightspots can no longer have karaoke, dancing or events like game night until further notice.

San Diego County has a complete list of rules surrounding the reopenings here.

Camping is now allowed at state campgrounds, including San Elijo State Park in Cardiff. When the gates opened Friday, a line of campers waited to get in. The campsite is operating at 50% capacity and by reservation only. All the reservations for this week are taken.

“It’s for immediate family only, so if you’ve got a bunch of friends and you want to come in here and camp, right now its immediate family,” said Park Ranger Kirk Shea.

Shea said the state is hiring more people to keep the campgrounds clean. He encouraged campers to bring their own hand sanitizer.

For more information on state campgrounds reopening: