What to know: San Diego FC's home opener & top 5 players to watch this Season

After the historic victory in the inaugural match in Los Angeles, excitement has skyrocketed among San Diego FC fans for this debut season in Major League Soccer.

On Saturday, San Diego FC will face off against St. Louis City FC. The soccer club says they are expecting the largest crowd in Snapdragon Stadium history.

Here is what to know about the home opener on March 1:

Game time

Parking lots open at 2:30 p.m. The FanFest, happening at 3:30 p.m. on the east side of the stadium, will have live entertainment from DJ Beto, raffles, giveaways, interactive fan experiences, and the chance to become a Season Ticket Member

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the inaugural ceremony begins at 7 p.m.

First 30,000 fans will receive a commemorative scarf, according to the club.

Tickets

There were still some tickets available Friday on Ticketmaster. Single tickets start at $167.28.

How to get to the game

The Metropolitan Transit System is offering trolley service every 15 minutes before and after the game.

MTS outlined several routes to get to Snapdragon Stadium:

Green Line

Service from El Cajon, La Mesa, SDSU, Mission Valley, Old Town or Downtown to the Stadium Station.

UC San Diego Blue Line

Service from San Ysidro, Chula Vista, or National City in the South Bay, and Clairemont, La Jolla and UTC in North County to Old Town Transit Center, then transfer from Old Town to the Green Line to Stadium Station.

Orange Line

Service from La Mesa, or Lemon Grove, or Encanto/southeastern San Diego to Grossmont Station, then transfer to the Green Line.

Copper Line

Service from Santee to El Cajon Transit Center, then transfer to the Green Line.

Rapid 215

Service from City Heights, Hillcrest or Balboa Park to SDSU, then transfer to the Green Line to Stadium Station.

Top 5 players to watch this season

With only five weeks of training, a brand-new team built from scratch, and facing the reigning league champions, Mikey Varas' squad delivered an outstanding performance against the Galaxy— a cohesive, collective display more typical of a team that has played together for years.

This first victory has ignited excitement not only among the fans but also within the staff and players. This leads to the big question: What can San Diego FC achieve this year? In a recent interview with Telemundo and NBC 7, head coach Mikey Varas urged patience in building a winning team and mentality.

To ensure you don’t miss a beat when it comes to San Diego FC’s players, we’ve compiled our Top 5 players to watch this season at Snapdragon Stadium. Of course, Chucky Lozano is the team’s star leader, but alongside him, there are several key players—perhaps lesser-known—who will be fundamental to the success or failure of this inaugural SDFC project

1-Chucky Lozano

And YOUR 2025 Attackers.



Hirving "Chucky" Lozano #11 🇲🇽



Position: Winger

Birthplace: Mexico City, Mexico

Previous Club: PSV Eindhoven pic.twitter.com/eGn2YetFHe — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) February 22, 2025

He is undoubtedly the team's cornerstone, San Diego FC's franchise player, and the fundamental piece on which this first season’s success must be built.

After a decade of triumphs in Europe, Chucky Lozano decided to return to the Americas to offer his best years of football to the city of San Diego and to the MLS.

With power, dribbling, shooting, and a lot of goals, Chucky Lozano must establish himself as the absolute reference point for the team. His goal-scoring ability and vision for assists will be crucial in making San Diego FC’s first season a success.

Given his talent and quality, Lozano is one of the best players in MLS and should be in the race for the league MVP award by season’s end.

2-Anders Dreyer

𝗩𝗲𝗹𝗸𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗶𝗹 𝗦𝗮𝗻 𝗗𝗶𝗲𝗴𝗼, 𝗔𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀.



San Diego FC has acquired Danish winger Anders Dreyer as the second Designated Player in club history. — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) January 22, 2025

He has been the biggest revelation after the first match in Los Angeles. Anders Dreyer has already made history with San Diego FC by scoring the first two goals in franchise history.

Beyond that, Dreyer was a major investment for the club. Sporting director Tyler Heaps paid $5.5 million to Belgian team Anderlecht to bring the Danish attacker to San Diego. It took just one game to see that the move was a complete success.

Dreyer is a skilled, fast, and goal-scoring right winger. In Belgium, he scored 15 goals in 28 matches with Anderlecht during the 2023-2024 season. H

is chemistry with Chucky Lozano and Ingvartsen in the attacking trio will be crucial for the team’s success. They promise thrilling performances for all fans at Snapdragon Stadium this season. He should be one of the team’s top goal scorers.

3-Luca de la Torre

𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲.



San Diego FC has signed midfielder Luca de la Torre on a 12-month loan through the 2025 MLS season from Spain’s RC Celta de Vigo. — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) January 21, 2025

Another big signing by Tyler Heaps and a hometown hero returning to his city, De la Torre is expected to play a major role in this inaugural season.

Born in San Diego 26 years ago, he moved to England at a young age, where he developed professionally in London with Fulham, playing in the English Championship League (Second Division).

From England, he moved to the Netherlands, joining Heracles Almelo, where he played over 60 matches in two Eredivisie seasons, competing against clubs like Ajax, PSV, and Feyenoord.

His impressive performances in the Netherlands caught the attention of Spanish club Celta de Vigo, which paid $5 million to bring him to LaLiga.

Juan Ricardo Gómez platicó en exclusiva con el Chuky Lozano, encabezará el próximo 1 de marzo el debut de SDFC en la MLS

In his first year in Spain, he played over 30 matches, proving his quality and becoming an important player. However, after a coaching change, his role diminished, leading San Diego FC to sign him on loan until the end of the season.

His vision and passing ability are crucial, and he must be the midfield leader for Mikey Varas’ team, assisting the attacking trio. A classy player that fans will love.

4-Paddy McNair

YOUR 2025 defenders.



Paddy McNair - #17 🇬🇧



Position: Defender

Birthplace: Ballyclare, Northern Ireland

Previous Club: Middlesbrough pic.twitter.com/MsiYxC4bwP — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) February 22, 2025

Paddy McNair will be a key figure in the team’s defensive setup. The Northern Irish defender signed a three-year contract with San Diego FC, marking his first experience outside England.

At 29 years old, McNair boasts an impressive career with over 200 matches in English football, including nearly 30 games with Manchester United.

Before moving to San Diego, he also played for Sunderland, Middlesbrough, and West Bromwich Albion. His leadership, experience, and defensive strength will be crucial in providing stability for Mikey Varas’ squad. He must be a defensive leader and a key locker-room figure during tough moments in the season.

5- Anisse Saidi

𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗦𝗮𝗻 𝗗𝗶𝗲𝗴𝗼, 𝗔𝗻𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗲.



San Diego FC acquires homegrown priority to forward Anisse Saidi from Philadelphia Union. — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) January 3, 2025

One of the young players to watch in this team, Anisse Saidi—of Tunisian descent—is a 16-year-old forward facing his first professional opportunity in MLS.

Developed in Philadelphia Union’s academy, San Diego FC paid $300,000 to sign him, offering him a three-year contract with an option for a fourth year.

This should be a learning year for him, as he trains alongside experienced players like Chucky Lozano, Dreyer, and Ingvartsen. However, his speed and finishing ability could prove valuable for the team throughout the season.

Other Notable Players

These are just a few players to keep an eye on, but there are other promising talents in the squad, such as Colombian defender Andrés Reyes, Finnish midfielder Onni Valakari or the young striker Tomás Ángel All of them are determined to make history in San Diego FC’s first-ever MLS season.