What to know: Rain expected for this weekend in San Diego

Mostly dry conditions are in the forecast for Friday for San Diego County, but more rain is on the way and will continue through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A blustery autumn storm brought showers, cool temperatures and widespread lightning to the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to return late Friday.

Here is the projected rainfall amounts through Sunday morning (most coming late Friday night through Saturday). Most areas west of the mountains will have 0.15" to 0.50", but the deserts will be drier. Isolated thunder is possible from OC to the Inland Empire Saturday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ADfsY1QBpy — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 17, 2023

Later this afternoon, clouds will increase with a slight chance for showers as the large storm system in the Pacific finally begins to move toward the coast, NBC 7's Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

Our rain chances will go up into Saturday morning and we should see scattered showers through parts of the county early Saturday and into the afternoon.

Rain totals could be 0.1-0.3 inches.

There is another thunderstorm threat that looks to stay North of San Diego County, although we will be watching to see if this shifts South.

As the storm moves onshore and quickly heads East, we will dry out for Sunday. Sunday will become mostly sunny and breezy, cool through the afternoon, Parveen said.

Following the storm's departure, the region will experience a quick transition to warm and dry weather early next week, accompanied by a several-day period of Santa Ana winds, the NWS advised.