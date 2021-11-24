What to Know: Comic-Con Special Edition's COVID-19 Safety Rules

Cosplayers are packing up their accessories and heading to downtown while panelists prepare what they will discuss for the long-awaited return of Comic-Con International.

The iconic convention’s smaller-scaled autumn event is receiving a warm welcome after it was forced to shut down in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans even mourned the convention’s yearlong hiatus by building a shrine to it earlier this year outside the San Diego Convention Center.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This weekend, though, they can rejoice and once again participate in the festivities.

Before fanatics and cosplay pros head to Comic-Con Special Edition, they should be aware of new rules put in place due to the ongoing pandemic.

Face masks

Facial coverings are required for all visitors, staff, volunteers and so on for the three-day event. The convention asks visitors to wear masks that completely cover their nose and mouth, regardless of vaccination status.

It’s important to note that the following coverings are not permitted:

Coverings that are not able to be secured under your chin, including bandanas or scarves.

Damaged or torn face coverings

Mesh masks

Neck gaitors

Face coverings with exhalation valves

“California Live” is diving into the world of comics. We visit Santa Clara’s Illusive Comics to see their massive selection of comic books, from “Star Wars” to “Wonder Woman.” Learn about the business of comics and find out how they can inspire kids to read.

Vaccination

All guests are required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative coronavirus test taken on or after Tuesday.

There are several ways to provide proof of your inoculation, including a vaccine card issued by the CDC or WHO, a front and back photocopy or photo of your vaccine card, digital record issued by the Department of Public Health.

Anyone who is due to receive their final COVID-19 shot less than two weeks before the event will be required to show proof of a negative test.

San Diego Comic-Con Costumes Through the Years

Negative Test

Visitors who have not received their COVID-19 vaccine can still attend Comic-Con Special Edition by showing proof of a negative coronavirus test.

Nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) and antigen tests are acceptable forms of testing for the infection and must be done by a certified physician, clinic or lab. Results must be shown as a written document either via paper or an electronic copy. The test must state that results were found negative and must be taken on or after Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Home tests are not accepted.

For more information on Comic-Con Special Edition’s COVID-19 policy, click here.