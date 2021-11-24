What to Know: Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park Opens Friday

What to Know On Nov. 26, the Comic-Con Museum will have a "soft opening"

A special member preview will happen an hour before it opens to the public

The museum opens on the same week Comic-Con Special Edition is happening

Comic-Con fans, unite!

San Diego's Comic-Con Museum is slated to open on Friday in Balboa Park in the former Hall of Champions.

In the works since 2017, Comic-Con has been preparing for a transformation of Balboa Park's former Hall of Champions into a year-round museum focused on beloved comics.

"The museum ... is designed to activate the participatory spirit of the Comic-Con experience all year round," Comic-Con officials said in a news release.

Museum-goers can expect 25,000 square feet dedicated to rotating exhibits; a 6,000-square-foot education center; a 4K video theater and presentation space; a gift shop packed with comics, graphic novels, branded souvenirs and more; learning-focused labs; and classes and seminars.

San Diego's Comic-Con Museum, slated for opening next Summer in Balboa Park in the former Hall of Champions location, released a "fly-through" animation video to give fans a hint of animated things to come.

Museum officials are hoping for an economic impact in San Diego of $140 million from the new museum, according to its long-range comprehensive plan, which also stated that they look forward to an anticipated 135,000 annual attendees, with 1,000 exhibitors annually, and twice that many panels and programs on tap.

A soft opening will be held on Nov. 26 the same week the Comic-Con Special Edition will be held. Those attending during Comic-Con Special Edition will be able to ride a complimentary shuttle between the San Diego Convention Center and the museum. The shuttle will run every 30 minutes.

The museum will have special opening weekend hours. Tickets start at $19.95 and memberships are also available starting at $50.

Every guest attending the museum will be required to wear a face mask upon entering the building and throughout the entire visit.

For more details visit the Comic-Con Museum website.