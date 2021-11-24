What to Know Before Giving Subscriptions as Gifts

Subscriptions have been a popular gift for years. Whether it's books, food, clothing, wine, or even pet toys there's a subscription for almost every one, but that means some people receive unexpected charges.

"You register for the service or the product and then have it get sent to the individual you would like to receive it," said Viridiana Quintana, of the Better Business Bureau. "There's so many different products."

Subscription services show the thought that went into a gift, but Quintana says it's important to know the details.

"People need to be aware what they are committing to when they purchase a subscription service," said Quintana. "They're based on a reoccurring basis, whether it's weekly, monthly, yearly, and we just want to make sure that people are aware of the charges that occur."

That means look for cancelation details and any autorenewal agreements so you aren't surprised by a large fee this time next year.

There are also a lot of companies offering different types of subscription services and boxes. The BBB has a list of ways you can protect yourself from scams and make sure your gift doesn't come with hidden price tags.