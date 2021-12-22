What To Do: Strike Delays Garbage Collection in Chula Vista

The delays in garbage collection in the city of Chula Vista and parts of San Diego County continue due to a strike by workers demanding a better labor contract.

Workers are asking for a new contract with the Republic Services company that primarily serves the city of Chula Vista and some zip codes in southern San Diego County.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Around 300 members of the Local 542 union say they were forced to stop working and show their dissatisfaction with the lack of an acceptable labor contract for them, which has not materialized for several weeks.

According to Dhoney Castillo, an employee of the company dissatisfied with the contract said that part of the strike has to do with working conditions during the pandemic.

"The whole year of COVID-19, since COVID started, we didn't stop working for a single day, we were here fulfilling our customers, our community and this does not seem to be reflected in the contract that the company is putting on the table."

Castillo describes the contract they were offered as disrespectful, without going into more detail to what he was referring to.

The company Republic Services also did not go into details about the negotiations, but in a statement said they respect the rights of their employees who want to participate in them.

RS added that the company proceeds in good faith to reach a fair and competitive employment contract while continuing to work to continue the service as soon as possible thanking the patience of its customers.

The company issued the following recommendations for customers affected by the strike: